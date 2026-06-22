Squads Bermuda vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bascome Onais
bowler
Banner Gareth
bowler
Brangman Derrick
bowler
Banner Glenford
all rounder
Burgess Zeko
all rounder
Banner Nathan
batsman
Fray Terryn
batsman
Bonner Lawrence
no information yet
Horan Luke
all rounder
Casasola Ordell
no information yet
O'Brien Isaiah
batsman
Cassasola Brian
no information yet
Paynter Nzari
no information yet
Castillo Maurice
all rounder
Rawlins Delray
all rounder
Jones Russhane
no information yet
Sabir Dominic
batsman
Lweis Brandon
no information yet
Smith Chare
no information yet
Oxley Alexander
no information yet
Smith Jonte
no information yet
Pakeman Jaron
no information yet
Smith Sinclair
wicket keeper
Pook Jermaine
no information yet
Tomlinson Zeri
batsman
Rose Renrick
no information yet
Trott Charles
bowler
Stephenson Bernan
batsman