Squads Bermuda vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026

T20i

BMU
BMU

48

BEL
BEL

45

Playing

BMU
BMU
BEL
BEL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BMU
BMU
BEL
BEL
First TeamSecond Team
Banner Glenford

all rounder

Burgess Zeko

all rounder

Bonner Lawrence

no information yet

Horan Luke

all rounder

Casasola Ordell

no information yet

Cassasola Brian

no information yet

Paynter Nzari

no information yet

Castillo Maurice

all rounder

Rawlins Delray

all rounder

Jones Russhane

no information yet

Lweis Brandon

no information yet

Smith Chare

no information yet

Oxley Alexander

no information yet

Smith Jonte

no information yet

Pakeman Jaron

no information yet

Smith Sinclair

wicket keeper

Pook Jermaine

no information yet

Rose Renrick

no information yet