19.6 W OUT! Caught. Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Madara rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. England Women appeal for a catch, but Madara is given not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Madara must depart.

19.5 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run behind point.

19.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.3 . Full toss, outside off stump. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side.

19.2 W OUT! Ecclestone breaks through! Full, on line again. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Capsey on the leg side.

19.1 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. ND Silva gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

18.6 . On a good line and length from Kemp. Madara goes back and plays a flick behind square.

18.5 . Kemp pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Madara moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.4 . Good line and length once again. Madara gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.3 . Good line and length from Kemp again. Madara moves onto the back foot and defends

18.2 1 Good line and length from Kemp once more. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Kemp. Madara gets on the front foot and scoops for one run behind square.

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Madara gets on the back foot and drives back behind point for a single run.

17.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive back through point for a single run.

17.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva pushes forward and drives

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once again. ND Silva advances down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

17.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. ND Silva rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Smith pitches one up, outside off stump. Madara moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for one run.

16.6 . Length ball, outside off. ND Silva gets on the back foot but watches that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

16.5 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Madara gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side.

16.4 1 Full ball, outside off. ND Silva gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Madara gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

16.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. ND Silva rocks back and pulls for one run.

16.1 . Yorker, on a good line. ND Silva gets forward and defends

15.6 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Madara rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Madara rocks back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Madara gets forward but misses while trying to defend

15.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. ND Silva goes back and cuts late behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Kemp. ND Silva gets forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Madara. She moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

14.4 1 Kemp pitches one up, on a good line. ND Silva pushes forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

14.3 2 Full, outside leg and angled across ND Silva. She pushes forward and outside edges behind point for two runs.

14.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. ND Silva goes back but swings and misses while trying a flick. England Women appeal, however the umpire gives ND Silva not out.

14.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. ND Silva gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.

13.6 . Full, outside off stump. Madara moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. ND Silva goes back and cuts for 1 run.

13.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs. Good fielding by Wyatt-Hodge saves a certain boundary.

13.3 2 Good line and length. ND Silva gets on the back foot and lofts a cut back behind point for 2 runs.

13.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Madara gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

13.1 1 Full, outside off. ND Silva gets forward and drives for a run back behind point. Good fielding by Bell results in one run being saved.

12.6 W OUT! Bowled. Kemp pitches one up, on line once more. Kumari moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Kumari has to depart

12.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Kemp. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and pulls, and the ball careers into the stumps

12.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 W OUT! Kemp gets the wicket! Good length from Kemp, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dilhari gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Smith back behind square.

12.2 2 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Dilhari. She gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a pair of runs back behind point. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Wyatt-Hodge.

12.1 . Full, outside off. Dilhari pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.6 1 Dean now coming around the wicket to Dilhari. Full, pitching on a good line. Dilhari steps away and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

11.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. ND Silva gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

11.4 1 Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Dilhari pushes forward and sweeps averagely down the ground for one run.

11.3 2 Full, outside off once again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out. The ball is misfielded by Knight costing one run.

11.2 1 Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for 1 run over the leg side field.

11.1 . Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and defends

10.6 2 Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Dilhari rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Smith results in a boundary being saved.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once more. Dilhari shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

10.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off again. Dilhari gets forward and eases a drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gibson. The throw by Eccelstone is tidy. England Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review

10.2 1 Gibson pitches one up, outside off once again. ND Silva rocks back and defends for a run.

10.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and defends

9.6 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by NR Sciver-Brunt results in a boundary being saved.

9.5 1 Full toss, on line. ND Silva gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dilhari gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.3 2 On a good line and length from Ecclestone once again. Dilhari goes back and inside edges behind square for two runs.

9.2 1 On a good line and length once again. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

8.6 1 Kemp pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Dilhari gets forward and drives for a run.

8.5 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva pushes forward and drives back through point for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Wyatt-Hodge.

8.4 . Kemp pitches one up, on a good line once again. ND Silva gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

8.3 W OUT! Kemp gets the wicket! Good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Samarawickrama has to depart

8.2 2 On a good line and length. Samarawickrama goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Wyatt-Hodge prevents a boundary.

8.2 1w Wide. On line. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and flicks. England Women appeal, however the umpire gives Samarawickrama not out.

8.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Samarawickrama goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

7.6 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Karunaratne, good length, pitching outside off. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. Sheridan raises the finger, there's no review, and Karunaratne is on her way

7.5 2 Good line and length from Dean once again. Karunaratne gets forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs back behind square. Good work in the field by Kemp saves a boundary.

7.4 1 Good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point.

7.2 2 Full ball, on a good line. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

7.1 1 Dean pitches one up, on line. Karunaratne moves onto the front foot and defends for a run on the leg side.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Samarawickrama rocks back and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Karunaratne gets on the front foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for one run.

6.5 1w Wide. On line once more. Karunaratne gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull. England Women appeal, however umpire Williams gives Karunaratne not out.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Karunaratne gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Samarawickrama. She rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

6.2 1 Full ball, on line. Karunaratne gets forward and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and drives behind point for a single run.

5.6 2 Full ball, on a good line. Karunaratne gets forward and eases a drive for two runs through point. Good work in the field by Bell prevents a certain boundary.

5.5 . Smith pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Karunaratne rocks back and drives on the off side.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Kemp back behind square.

5.3 . Full, outside off. Dulani pushes forward and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

5.2 . Full ball, outside off. Dulani moves onto the front foot and drives

5.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Dulani moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

4.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

4.5 . Full, on a good line. Samarawickrama gets forward and inside edges behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward and outside edges for a couple of runs behind square.

4.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Samarawickrama backs away but makes no contact while trying a cut

4.1 3 Pitched up, on a good line. Dulani moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for three runs.

3.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Ecclestone saves a certain boundary.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Samarawickrama steps back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward and drives on the off side.

3.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

3.2 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Athapaththu gets forward and sweeps shakily, and is brilliantly caught by Wyatt-Hodge

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Good line and length from Bell again. Dulani rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dulani pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.4 1w Wide. On leg stump and angling loosely across Dulani. She gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

2.3 1 Bell pitches one up, on a good line once again. Athapaththu gets forward and drives for 1 run back through point.

2.2 1lb Full, on line but angled across the batter. Dulani rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Dulani gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

2.1 W OUT! LBW. Full, on a good line. Gunaratne gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. Umpire Williams gives Gunaratne out LBW, however Gunaratne signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Gunaratne is given out.

1.6 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gunaratne pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

1.5 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Gunaratne gets forward and defends through the on side field.

1.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run past the bowler.

1.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 2 runs on the on side.

1.2 . Yorker, on line. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side.

1.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Gunaratne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

0.6 4 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Athapaththu. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

0.5 1b Good length from Bell, outside off. Gunaratne gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Gunaratne gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

0.3 . Bell pitches one up, outside off once again. Gunaratne moves onto the back foot and defends

0.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Gunaratne gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

0.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gunaratne moves onto the back foot and edges down the ground.

19.6 4 FOUR! Madara pitches one up, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

19.6 1w Wide. Madara pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

19.5 4 FOUR! 100 for Wyatt-Hodge with a boundary! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Wyatt-Hodge. She moves down the pitch and sweeps behind square for four runs.

19.4 1 On a good line and length from Madara. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

19.3 6 SIX! Full, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and skies a drive for six runs on the off side.

19.3 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

19.2 4 FOUR! Free hit. Full, pitching outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives for four runs.

19.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the on side field.

19.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

19.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

18.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 2 runs. Good fielding by Karunaratne and ND Silva prevents a boundary.

18.4 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and drives for four runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

18.2 2 Yorker, outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through point.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

17.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge creates room and drives for a run.

17.5 1 Kumari pitches one up, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

17.4 2 DROPPED! Full, on a good line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 2 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by ND Silva.

17.3 1lb CHANCE! Kumari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge advances, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a leg bye. There's an attempt at a run out from Nuthyangana's throw.

17.2 1 Kumari pitches one up, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and pulls for a single run.

17.1 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge advances and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

16.6 . Full, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives

16.5 . Athapaththu pitches one up, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and slices a cut

16.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge advances and edges behind square for a single run.

16.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge advances and eases a drive for two runs on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Dulani saves a certain boundary.

16.1 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge advances and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

15.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

15.4 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

15.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

15.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run.

15.1 3 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for three runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

14.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

14.3 1 Yorker, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt backs away and drives through the off side field for one run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge steps away and guides a sloppy cut for a run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across NR Sciver-Brunt. She pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

13.6 2 Full ball, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs.

13.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run back behind point.

13.4 W OUT! Madara gets the wicket! Full, outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Athapaththu down the ground.

13.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

13.2 1 Full, outside off. AE Jones creates space and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

13.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and edges for one run back behind point.

12.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. Good fielding by Karunaratne results in a boundary being saved.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge steps away and drives for four runs back through point.

12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.1 1 Dilhari pitches one up, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.6 1 Fifty comes up for AE Jones! Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and inside edges for a run through the leg side field.

11.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. AE Jones advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

11.3 . DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and lifts a drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kumari.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. AE Jones creates room and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

11.1 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

10.5 1 ND Silva pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

10.4 2 ND Silva pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through point.

10.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

10.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Samarawickrama's throw.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

9.4 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off. AE Jones creates space and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.3 1 Good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side field for a single run.

9.2 4 And again! Athapaththu pitches one up, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive through point on the off side for four runs.

9.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs down the ground. Terrific fielding by Karunaratne prevents a certain boundary.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

8.4 1 CHANCE! ND Silva pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Ayodhya's throw. Sri Lanka Women appeal, but the batter is given not out.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

8.2 . Pitched up, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

8.1 1 Full, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

7.6 4 And again! Dilhari pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angled across. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Dulani.

7.4 . Dilhari pitches one up, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives

7.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge creates room and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. AE Jones advances and drives for one run down the ground.

6.6 . Full ball, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

6.5 1 Kumari comes around the wicket to AE Jones. Full, pitching outside off. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and AE Jones takes advantage. Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

6.4 nb No ball. Yorker, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge advances and drives for one run through the off side field. Good work in the field by Samarawickrama results in a run being saved.

6.3 1 Kumari comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

6.1 1 Full, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and lifts a flick for 1 run.

6.1 5w Wide. Kumari pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and makes no contact while trying a sweep, but the ball beats Nuthyangana and flies to the rope for five wides.

5.6 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground. There's an attempt at a run out from Karunaratne's throw.

5.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

5.5 1 Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off again. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Samarawickrama costing Sri Lanka Women one run.

5.4 . Good length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.3 . Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off again. AE Jones goes back and plays a flick

5.2 2 Full ball, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

5.1 . Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Madara pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

4.5 . Madara pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge advances and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Madara, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and slices a cut back through point for four runs.

4.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 4 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dulani. Not an easy chance for Dulani.

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

3.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. AE Jones rocks back and pulls for a single run.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.2 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

3.1 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and defends for a run through the leg side field.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Kumari once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and flicks for one run.

2.5 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

2.4 2 Kumari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

2.3 3 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for three runs. Good fielding by Dilhari prevents a certain boundary.

2.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and flicks

2.1 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Dilhari costing Sri Lanka Women a single run.

1.5 1 Full, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back through point for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.3 1 Good length from Ayodhya, outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives through point for a run.

1.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

1.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and flicks for one run.

0.5 1 Full, on line again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

0.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and lifts a flick for a pair of runs.

0.3 1lb Full ball, on line. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however umpire E Sheridan is unmoved.

0.2 1 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground. A run out chance but England Women survive the attempt from Dilhari's throw.