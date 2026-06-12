Results Score England vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 12.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|de Silva Nilakshibatsman
|37
|32
|2
|1
|115.63
|Madavi Harshithabatsman
|29
|18
|3
|1
|161.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|0
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
W
OUT! Caught. Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Madara rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. England Women appeal for a catch, but Madara is given not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Madara must depart.
19.5
1
Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run behind point.
19.4
.
Full, pitching outside off. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive