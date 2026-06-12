Results Score England vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 12.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
ENG
ENG

219

SRI
SRI

132

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
de Silva Nilakshibatsman373221115.63
Madavi Harshithabatsman291831161.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler402516.2500
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder402726.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Caught. Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Madara rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. England Women appeal for a catch, but Madara is given not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Madara must depart.

19.5
1

Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run behind point.

19.4
.

Full, pitching outside off. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

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