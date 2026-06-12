Match details England vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 12.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
ENG
ENG

219

SRI
SRI

132

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Dulani Imesha, Madavi Harshitha, Karunaratne Hansima, Dilhari Kavisha, de Silva Nilakshi, Kumari Sugandika, Madara Malki, Ayodhya Mithali
BenchGimhani Shashini, Gunaratne Vishmi, Kavindi Kawya, Madushani Nimasha, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Perera Hasini

Venue Guide

StadiumEdgbaston Cricket Ground
CityBirmingham
Capacity25000
EndsBirmingham End
Hosts toPavilion End