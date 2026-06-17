Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Van der Woning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 W

OUT! Stumped. Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. SNL Siegers pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep. Umpire CA Polosak gives SNL Siegers out stumped, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. Replays show SNL Siegers is short of the popping crease.