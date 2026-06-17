Results Score India vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|de Leede Babettebatsman
|28
|27
|3
|0
|103.7
|Siegers Heatherall rounder
|21
|16
|4
|0
|131.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gaud Kranti Munnaall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.5
|4
|0
|Charani Nallapureddy Shreebowler
|4
|0
|19
|4
|4.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.2
.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Van der Woning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
17.1
W
OUT! Stumped. Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. SNL Siegers pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep. Umpire CA Polosak gives SNL Siegers out stumped, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. Replays show SNL Siegers is short of the popping crease.
16.5
.
Charani pitches one up, on a good line once more. IJR Zwilling gets forward and drives