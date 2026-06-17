Results Score India vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
IND
IND

209

NED
NED

114

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
de Leede Babettebatsman282730103.7
Siegers Heatherall rounder211640131.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gaud Kranti Munnaall rounder402606.540
Charani Nallapureddy Shreebowler401944.7510

Latest Highlights

17.2
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Van der Woning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.1
W

OUT! Stumped. Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. SNL Siegers pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep. Umpire CA Polosak gives SNL Siegers out stumped, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. Replays show SNL Siegers is short of the popping crease.

16.5
.

Charani pitches one up, on a good line once more. IJR Zwilling gets forward and drives

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