Match details India vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
Netherlands Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Headingley Stadium
|City
|Leeds
|Capacity
|21062
|Ends
|Kirkstall Lane End
|Hosts to
|Football Stand End