Match details India vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 17.06.2026

T20iHeadingley Stadium, Leeds
IND
IND

209

NED
NED

114

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Rodrigues Jemimah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Gaud Kranti Munna, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
BenchFulmali Bharati, Reddy Arundhati, Singh Renuka, Yadav Radha

Netherlands Squad

PlayersSiegers Heather, Molkenboer Phebe, de Leede Babette, Kalis Sterre, Rijke Robine, Overdijk Frederique, Zwilling Iris, Raad Myrthe van den, de Lange Caroline, Siegers Silver Naara Louise, Woning Isabel van der
BenchKhurana Sanya, Landheer Hannah, Lawrence Rosalie, Leemhuis Lara

Venue Guide

StadiumHeadingley Stadium
CityLeeds
Capacity21062
EndsKirkstall Lane End
Hosts toFootball Stand End