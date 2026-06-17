17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Van der Woning gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. SNL Siegers pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep. Umpire CA Polosak gives SNL Siegers out stumped, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. Replays show SNL Siegers is short of the popping crease.

16.5 . Charani pitches one up, on a good line once more. IJR Zwilling gets forward and drives

16.4 . On a good line and length once again. IJR Zwilling gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. SNL Siegers gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Van den Raad gets forward and edges. Umpire S Redfern gives van den Raad out, however van den Raad signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and van den Raad has to go.

15.6 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, on line. IJR Zwilling shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs over the on side field.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Overdijk pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

15.4 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. IJR Zwilling gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a run.

15.3 . Good line and length from Sharma once again. IJR Zwilling gets on the back foot and defends

15.2 1 Full, on a good line. Overdijk gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

15.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across IJR Zwilling. She gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for a single run.

14.6 1 Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. IJR Zwilling moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

14.5 1 Charani pitches one up, on line once more. Overdijk gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Charani. Overdijk advances and edges behind point for four runs.

14.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Overdijk gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. IJR Zwilling gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on a good line. Rijke gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Rijke out LBW, but Rijke signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Rijke has to go.

13.6 2 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Overdijk moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

13.5 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. De Leede advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, Ghosh swiftly whips the bails off, and de Leede has to depart

13.4 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Rijke moves onto the front foot and edges on the on side for one run.

13.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rijke gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1 Full, on line once again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.1 2 Full, on a good line again. De Leede gets on the front foot and scoops for two runs back behind square. Good fielding by Charani prevents a certain boundary.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. De Leede moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive for a run.

12.5 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Leede gets forward and outside edges for 2 runs on the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Charani.

12.4 1 Gaud pitches one up, on line once again. Rijke gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

12.4 1w Wide. On line but angling across.

12.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

12.3 1w Wide. On line. De Leede rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

12.2 1 Good length from Gaud, outside off. Rijke goes back and pulls sloppily for a single run.

12.1 1lb Yorker, on line. De Leede moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Rijke pushes forward and defends

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Rijke gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

11.4 1 Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Rijke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind square.

11.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length again. Kalis gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Kalis is bowled

11.1 . On a good line and length from Shafali Verma. Kalis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off once more. De Leede goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull back behind square.

10.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. De Leede gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.4 . Good line and length from Gaud. De Leede rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a unknown

10.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. De Leede gets forward and lofts a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

10.2 1 Gaud pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kalis. She gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Kalis gets on the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs behind point.

9.6 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Kalis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Kalis rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.3 2 Good length, outside off stump. Kalis gets forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

9.2 1 Full, on line once again. De Leede moves down the pitch and plays a drive for one run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Kalis rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

8.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg. De Leede moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

8.5 . Full, outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

8.3 1 Good line and length once more. Kalis moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

8.3 1w Wide. Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Kalis moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

8.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kalis pushes forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side.

8.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a run behind square.

7.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Kalis pushes forward and defends behind square.

7.5 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kalis rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

7.4 . Good length from Sharma, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kalis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer moves down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Rodrigues down the ground.

7.2 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. De Leede gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

6.6 . Full, outside off again. Molkenboer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Molkenboer advances down the pitch and defends down the ground.

6.4 1 Charani pitches one up, on a good line once again. De Leede gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

6.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. De Leede pushes forward and punches a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Charani comes around the wicket to de Leede. Good length from Charani, pitching outside off stump once more. De Leede goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Molkenboer moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

5.6 1 Full, on line. Molkenboer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for one run.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Shafali Verma. De Leede moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off again. De Leede goes back and drives through the off side field.

5.3 . Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump once again. De Leede gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

5.1 . Full, on line. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

4.6 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Molkenboer. She gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square.

4.4 . On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Molkenboer pushes forward and punches a drive

4.3 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Sharma pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across de Leede. She gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Mandhana on the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Molkenboer steps away and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

3.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Molkenboer gets forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

3.3 1 Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump. HDJ Siegers goes back and edges behind square on the on side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Gaud costing INDIA one run.

3.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers gets forward and drives through the off side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Shafali Verma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Molkenboer pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer rocks back and defends through the off side.

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Molkenboer goes back but misses while trying to play a flick

2.4 . Gaud pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Molkenboer pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

2.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. HDJ Siegers rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

2.2 . Full ball, on line. HDJ Siegers gets forward and drives

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers gets on the back foot and pulls

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Molkenboer goes back and skies a hook for 4 runs.

1.5 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 1 CHANCE! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers rocks back and eases a drive for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Rodrigues's throw.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. HDJ Siegers gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. HDJ Siegers gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot and pulls

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.4 4 And again! Full, pitching on leg and angled across HDJ Siegers. She pushes forward and lofts a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Molkenboer rocks back and defends through the off side field.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Molkenboer gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

0.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 1 run. Tidy work in the field by Sharma results in one run being saved.

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

19.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Sharma pushes forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

19.4 W OUT! IJR Zwilling gets the wicket! IJR Zwilling pitches one up, outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Rijke down the ground.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kaur creates room and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

19.2 . DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rijke.

19.2 1w Wide. On leg stump. Kaur gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

19.1 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off again. Kaur pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

18.6 . Full, outside off stump. Ghosh creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.5 4 FOUR! Van den Raad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh steps back and drives for four runs over the off side.

18.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back and skies a pull for a run.

18.3 1 Good length from van den Raad, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ghosh. She gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a single run behind square.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line once again. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

18.1 1 Good line and length from van den Raad. Kaur rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

17.6 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Kaur rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.5 . Good length from de Lange, outside off again. Kaur gets on the back foot and drives

17.4 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

17.3 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs past the bowler.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

17.1 W OUT! de Lange breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and drives, de Leede swiftly whips the bails off, and Bhatia has to depart

16.6 1 Yorker, on line again. Bhatia gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

16.5 1 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for one run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Molkenboer.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

16.4 1 Yorker, on line. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

16.3 1 Van den Raad pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bhatia goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

16.1 W OUT! van den Raad gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rodrigues pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by de Leede

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by IJR Zwilling down the ground.

15.5 1 De Lange pitches one up, outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana advances down the pitch and skies a pull for a run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from de Lange, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

15.2 . De Lange pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and defends

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

14.6 4 And another! SNL Siegers pitches one up, on line once more. Mandhana gets forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.

14.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs behind square.

14.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! SNL Siegers pitches one up, on a good line. Mandhana advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Good length from SNL Siegers, outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Rodrigues rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mandhana advances and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

13.4 1 Overdijk comes over the wicket to Rodrigues. On a good line and length. Rodrigues goes back and pulls for 1 run.

13.3 1 Overdijk comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Full, pitching outside off again. Mandhana gets forward and skies a drive for a run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Rodrigues gets forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

13.1 2 Overdijk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues rocks back and drives back behind point for a pair of runs.

12.6 2 Mandhana brings up her fifty! On a good line and length. Mandhana advances down the pitch and skies a drive for two runs. Tidy fielding by HDJ Siegers saves a boundary.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and pulls for one run.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.3 1 Full, on a good line. Rodrigues pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

11.6 2 Length ball, outside off once more. Rodrigues goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

11.4 W OUT! HDJ Siegers gets the wicket! Over the wicket, full ball, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by IJR Zwilling down the ground.

11.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mandhana moves down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs over the on side field.

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Full, outside off again. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily behind point on the off side for one run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Shafali Verma. She pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

10.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for a single run.

10.1 1 Shafali Verma brings up her fifty! Van den Raad pitches one up, on a good line. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point for a single run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana rocks back and flicks for a run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.3 . Good length from de Lange, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

9.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from de Lange once again. Shafali Verma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

8.6 . Van der Woning comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Mandhana gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 . Good line and length from van der Woning again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

8.3 . Free hit, but Shafali Verma doesn't take advantage of it. Good line and length from van der Woning. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and lofts a bad pull down the ground.

8.3 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Short of a length, pitching on leg.

8.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.

8.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

8.2 4 FOUR! Van der Woning pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot but lets it pass through to de Leede unchallenged

8.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma gets forward and punches a drive

7.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from de Lange, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and drives

7.3 1 Good line and length from de Lange once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

6.6 1 SNL Siegers pitches one up, on a good line again. Mandhana gets forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Shafali Verma gets forward and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives

6.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Mandhana gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

6.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

5.6 1 Van den Raad now coming over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Van den Raad pitches one up, on line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

5.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side.

5.5 1w Wide. Van den Raad pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angled wildly across Mandhana and down the leg side. She goes back but misses while trying a flick

5.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

5.4 . Van den Raad now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Mandhana rocks back but swings and misses while trying a flick

5.4 1w Wide. On line. Mandhana rocks back but misses while attempting a flick

5.4 1w Wide. Van den Raad comes over the wicket. Pitching well down the leg side. Mandhana goes back but makes no contact while attempting a flick

5.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Shafali Verma. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

5.2 . Full toss, on line. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and defends

5.1 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a pair of runs back behind square.

4.6 . Full, on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Mandhana gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 2 Full, pitching outside leg. Mandhana pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs behind square. Good fielding by SNL Siegers saves a boundary.

4.3 4 FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Mandhana rocks back and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

4.2 . Full, on line once again. Mandhana gets forward and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and plays a drive for four runs.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.5 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and eases a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.3 . Van der Woning pitches one up, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and drives through point on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

2.6 . IJR Zwilling pitches one up, on line. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

2.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across Mandhana. She rocks back and plays a flick

2.4 1 On a good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Shafali Verma goes back and flicks back behind square for one run.

2.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.1 1 Good length from IJR Zwilling, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! HDJ Siegers now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for four runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.4 1 On a good line and length from HDJ Siegers. Shafali Verma pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

1.3 4 FOUR! HDJ Siegers comes over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full, outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and drives for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and inside edges for a run on the on side.

1.1 . Full, on a good line again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives

0.6 . Full, on line. Shafali Verma gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mandhana gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick back behind square.

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler.

0.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Mandhana goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mandhana moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a flick