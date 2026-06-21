19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tryon gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

18.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Tryon moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive for a run down the ground.

18.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg and angled across Kapp. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kapp. She gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Tryon gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.1 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kapp. She pushes forward and pulls for a run behind square.

17.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Charani, pitching outside off stump again. Tryon rocks back and cuts for four runs.

17.5 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

17.3 . Good length from Charani, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Ghosh is fantastic. INDIA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made their ground.

17.2 2 Charani pitches one up, outside off once more. De Klerk moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep, resulting in a pair of leg byes behind point.

17.1 1 Good length from Charani, pitching outside off. Kapp advances and eases a drive for one run.

16.6 . Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off stump once again. De Klerk goes back and cuts poorly

16.5 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Kapp moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rawat.

16.4 6 SIX! Shafali Verma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kapp gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

16.2 . Shafali Verma pitches one up, on line. De Klerk pushes forward and edges

16.1 W OUT! Shafali Verma gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Brits. She rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Charani behind square.

15.6 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming over the wicket to Kapp. Full toss, outside off stump again. Kapp gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

15.5 2 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brits advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Brits shuffles down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs.

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Kapp gets forward and square cuts behind point for a run.

15.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. INDIA appeal, but Brits is given not out.

14.6 2 Good line and length from Reddy. Kapp moves onto the front foot and glances for 2 runs through the leg side field.

14.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Fifty comes up for Kapp with a boundary! Good length from Reddy, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kapp gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs behind square.

14.3 1lb Full ball, outside leg. Brits moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

14.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Kapp gets forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kapp gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Brits moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for a run.

13.4 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

13.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Brits pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kapp gets forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kapp moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

12.6 1 Good line and length from Charani again. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and glances for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angling across. Kapp moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs behind square.

12.4 2 Good length from Charani, pitching on leg and angled across. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and glances through the on side field for a pair of runs. INDIA appeal, however the umpire gives Kapp not out.

12.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

12.2 2 DROPPED! Good length from Charani, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kapp. She shuffles down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

12.1 . Good length from Charani, outside off once again. Kapp gets forward and drives

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and glances down the ground for one run.

11.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Brits gets forward and drives for a run on the on side.

11.4 2 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Brits pushes forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for 2 runs.

11.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brits pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Brits out LBW, but Brits signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

11.2 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump once again. Brits shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square.

10.6 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kapp. She gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs behind square.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Kapp moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.3 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Full, pitching on a good line. Kapp moves onto the front foot and defends

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kapp gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point. INDIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Rawat. Brits moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Brits advances, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance

9.3 1 Rawat pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kapp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

9.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kapp gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.2 6 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Kapp. She moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for six runs behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma. A really tough chance for Sharma there.

9.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off once more. Kapp moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kapp moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets forward and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

8.4 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kapp gets forward and finesses a glance on the on side for 1 run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Reddy, pitching outside off once again. Brits rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Reddy, outside off. Kapp pushes forward and drives for one run.

8.1 . 0 runs

7.6 2 On a good line and length. Brits gets on the front foot and lofts a poor reverse sweep back behind point for two runs.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets forward and drives

7.4 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Kapp moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.3 . Pitched up, outside leg. Kapp gets forward and sweeps poorly

7.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Brits moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely behind square for 1 run. INDIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sharma. Brits moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Kapp moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square.

6.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets on the back foot and plays a cut

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Brits. She shuffles down the pitch and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kapp gets on the back foot and glances for a single run down the ground.

6.2 3 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Brits gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for three runs.

6.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brits gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs back behind square.

5.6 . Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.5 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Kapp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.4 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching on a good line. Dercksen gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Dercksen has to depart

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

5.2 W OUT! Charani breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Charani

5.1 . Good length from Charani, outside leg and angling across. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives poorly straight down the ground.

4.6 . Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off again. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt advances and drives through the on side field for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt creates room, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

4.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt advances and drives poorly

4.1 1 On a good line and length. Brits gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Brits moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Wolvaardt steps back and plays a pull for one run.

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt advances and punches a drive

3.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and finesses a glance

3.1 . Good line and length from Charani. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive past the bowler.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Brits gets on the back foot and cuts

2.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Wolvaardt backs away and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt creates room and pulls for 6 runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.2 . Good length from Reddy, outside off. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

2.1 1 Full toss, on line. Wolvaardt gets forward and tucks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

1.6 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy hook back behind square.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Brits gets on the back foot and square cuts

1.4 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

1.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.1 . Good length, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Brits rocks back and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs behind square.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Brits pushes forward and drives

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and glances

0.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt advances and eases a drive for one run.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

19.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Reddy gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

19.5 2 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Reddy. She creates room and eases a drive for two runs through the leg side field.

19.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Rawat. She backs away and drives straight down the ground for one run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Dercksen is fantastic. SOUTH AFRICA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Rawat gets forward and plays a pull for two runs.

19.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Reddy moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

18.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

18.6 5w Wide. Khaka pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. It beats Jafta and flies away to the rope for five wides.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg and angled across Ghosh. She moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

18.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ghosh moves down the pitch and finesses a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field. Quality fielding by Tryon saves a boundary.

18.3 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Reddy creates space and punches a bad drive for a run through the on side field.

18.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

18.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Reddy gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.6 . Full ball, outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Mlaba. Reddy gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

17.4 . Good length from Mlaba, outside off stump. Reddy gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Sharma gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Kapp behind square.

17.2 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Sharma advances and eases a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Sharma gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

17.1 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, outside off again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for one run on the on side.

16.4 . Full, pitching outside off again. Ghosh gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a square cut

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Sharma pushes forward and sweeps shakily for a single run.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ghosh gets forward and glances for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Ghosh rocks back and inside edges behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

15.5 . Khaka pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground.

15.4 1 Good length, outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Sharma rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

15.2 . On a good length, outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

15.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma rocks back and cuts back behind point.

14.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghosh gets forward and eases a drive

14.5 . Full, outside off once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives

14.4 W OUT! Ismail breaks through! Over the wicket to Kaur, back of a length, pitching outside off. She moves onto the back foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Kaur has to go

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. Kaur rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharma rocks back and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sharma gets forward and glances on the on side for a single run.

13.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Kaur moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run back behind square.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mlaba. Sharma pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

13.1 1 Good length from Mlaba, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kaur gets forward and guides a glance on the on side for 1 run.

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

12.3 3 Good line and length. Sharma rocks back and cuts for three runs behind point.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and defends for a single run.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Khaka. Sharma goes back and cuts for a single run.

11.6 1 Tryon comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kaur moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur pushes forward and guides a glance

11.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot and glances

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

10.6 2 De Klerk now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Sharma pushes forward and glances on the on side for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

10.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and eases a drive

10.3 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sharma rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.

10.2 W OUT! de Klerk breaks through! Good line and length from de Klerk. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and glances shakily, and is caught by de Klerk

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for one run.

9.6 1 Mlaba pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Mlaba. Rodrigues goes back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for four runs.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kaur rocks back and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

9.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Kaur goes back and plays a cut for a couple of runs back through point.

9.1 . Full, on line once again. Kaur rocks back and defends

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur gets forward and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run through the on side field.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Kaur gets forward and defends for one run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives poorly for a run on the off side.

8.2 . Back of a length from Ismail, outside off stump once more. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field.

8.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Rodrigues moves down the pitch and inside edges

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a run.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Khaka but angled across the batter. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and defends straight down the ground.

7.4 . Good line and length but angled across the batter. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kaur rocks back and cuts for one run back through point.

7.2 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bhatia. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. The umpire gives Bhatia out LBW, but Bhatia signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Bhatia must depart.

7.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rodrigues goes back and tucks a glance for a run.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia advances down the pitch and drives shakily on the off side.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and flicks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

6.4 1 Bhatia defends for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Bhatia rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

6.2 . Good line and length from Mlaba. Bhatia gets on the back foot and eases a drive

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Rodrigues rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once again. Bhatia gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short ball, outside off once again. Rodrigues advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind square.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, outside off. Shafali Verma ducks and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a defensive shot. SOUTH AFRICA appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Shafali Verma not out. SOUTH AFRICA call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Shafali Verma has to go.

5.3 2 Good length, outside off once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . On a good line and length from Ismail. Shafali Verma pushes forward and defends

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bhatia rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle

4.5 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

4.3 . Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.1 1 Kapp pitches one up, on a good line. Shafali Verma pushes forward and glances for one run.

3.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia rocks back and cuts for two runs.

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia rocks back and plays a cut

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Tryon. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for one run.

3.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma advances and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

3.2 4 And another! Tryon pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Shafali Verma gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for four runs.

2.6 W OUT! Kapp gets the wicket! Around the wicket, on a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances but misses while trying to play a paddle, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.5 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, on a good line. Mandhana goes back and cuts

2.2 1 Good length from Kapp, outside leg and angled across Mandhana. She gets forward and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.6 4 And another! Short, outside leg and angled across. Mandhana goes back and hooks behind square for four runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Shafali Verma. She rocks back and finesses a glance for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Ismail pitches one up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets forward and skies a wild drive for four runs on the off side.

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

1.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

0.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma gets forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for one run.

0.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.2 . Back of a length from Kapp, pitching on leg and angled across Mandhana. She goes back and plays a defensive stroke