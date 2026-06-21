Results Score South Africa vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
RSA
RSA

161

IND
IND

158

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kapp Marizanneall rounder814574180
Brits Tazminbatsman403621111.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Deeptiall rounder404401100
Verma Shefalibatsman402215.500

Latest Highlights

19.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tryon gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.6
6

SIX! On a good length, outside leg. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

18.5
1

Good length, pitching outside leg. Tryon moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive for a run down the ground.

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