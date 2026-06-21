Results Score South Africa vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kapp Marizanneall rounder
|81
|45
|7
|4
|180
|Brits Tazminbatsman
|40
|36
|2
|1
|111.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Deeptiall rounder
|4
|0
|44
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Verma Shefalibatsman
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tryon gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
18.6
6
SIX! On a good length, outside leg. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
18.5
1
Good length, pitching outside leg. Tryon moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive for a run down the ground.