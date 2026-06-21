Match details South Africa vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
RSA
RSA

161

IND
IND

158

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:India won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

PlayersWolvaardt Laura, Brits Tazmin, Dercksen Annerie, van Niekerk Dane, Kapp Marizanne, de Klerk Nadine, Tryon Chloe, Jafta Sinalo, Ismail Shabnim, Khaka Ayabonga, Mlaba Nonkululeko
BenchLuus Sune, Meso Karabo, Reyneke Kayla, Sekhukhune Tumi Sphindile

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Rodrigues Jemimah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Rawat Prema, Reddy Arundhati, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
BenchFulmali Bharati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Singh Renuka, Yadav Radha

Venue Guide

StadiumOld Trafford Cricket Ground
CityManchester
Capacityno information yet
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