19.5 4 FOUR! Chatterji now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Kumari backs away and lifts a cut for 4 runs behind point.

19.4 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length once more. ND Silva rocks back and drives through point for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Fontenla is quality. Scotland Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

19.3 2 On a good line and length. ND Silva pushes forward and scoops for two runs back behind square.

19.2 1 Slater now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off again. Kumari gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. ND Silva advances and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

18.6 . KE Bryce now coming around the wicket to Kumari. Good length, outside off stump. Kumari rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

18.6 2w Wide. KE Bryce now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Pitching well down the leg side. ND Silva pushes forward and swings and misses while trying a flick, but the ball beats SJ Bryce and trickles away for two wides.

18.5 1 Good line and length from KE Bryce. Kumari gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.4 3 Good length from KE Bryce, outside off once more. ND Silva gets forward and drives behind point for three runs.

18.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a couple of runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Fontenla.

18.2 1 KE Bryce now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kumari moves onto the front foot and edges for one run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. ND Silva gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.6 W OUT! Slater gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Lister

17.5 4 And again! On a good line and length from Slater. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

17.4 4 DROPPED! Slater pitches one up, outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fontenla. The misfield by Fontenla costs Scotland Women 3 runs.

17.3 1 On a good line and length. ND Silva rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

17.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Nuthyangana creates space and punches a drive for one run.

17.1 . Good length from Slater, pitching outside off stump again. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and drives

16.6 . Yorker, outside off. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

16.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. ND Silva moves down the pitch and sweeps for a single run.

16.3 2 Gordon pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. ND Silva advances and plays a drive for 2 runs on the leg side. Tidy work in the field by Fraser prevents a certain boundary.

16.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side.

16.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

15.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives

15.5 1 Fraser pitches one up, on a good line. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nuthyangana goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

15.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nuthyangana moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. ND Silva goes back and flicks behind square for a run.

15.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva gets forward and drives

14.6 W OUT! Gordon gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Dilhari shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive, but is caught by KE Bryce down the ground.

14.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. ND Silva gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

14.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva creates room and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dilhari gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

14.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. ND Silva gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Dilhari gets forward and sweeps for two runs behind square.

13.5 . Good line and length from Carter again. Dilhari gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Carter now coming around the wicket to Dilhari. Carter pitches one up, on line once again. Dilhari gets on the back foot and defends

13.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Dilhari advances and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

13.2 . Carter pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Dilhari. She gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep

13.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

12.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dilhari gets on the front foot and defends

12.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 3w Wide. KE Bryce comes over the wicket. Full ball, on line but angled far across the batter and down the leg side. ND Silva pushes forward and makes no contact while trying a flick, but the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for 3 wides.

12.3 W OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! KE Bryce pitches one up, on a good line once more. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Chatterji on the off side.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilhari gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

12.1 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.6 . Good line and length once more. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for one run.

11.4 1 Chatterji now coming over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.3 1 Good length from Chatterji, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.2 2 Good line and length. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

10.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for 2 runs. Good fielding by Sproul saves a certain boundary.

10.5 1 Gordon comes over the wicket to Samarawickrama. On a good line and length. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

10.4 1 Full, outside off once again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Gordon pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

10.2 1 Good length from Gordon, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dilhari gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

9.6 2 Fraser now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dilhari gets forward and punches a drive back behind square for a run.

9.4 . Full ball, outside off. Dilhari gets forward and defends

9.3 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. Karunaratne gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. Umpire C la Borde gives Karunaratne out LBW, however Karunaratne signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Karunaratne must depart.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Karunaratne pushes forward and punches a wild drive

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Karunaratne gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 . Good line and length from KE Bryce. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

8.4 1 KE Bryce comes over the wicket. Good line and length from KE Bryce. Karunaratne goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from KE Bryce, outside off. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Gordon down the ground.

8.2 . Good line and length from KE Bryce. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.6 1 Carter pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Samarawickrama advances and lofts a drive down the ground for one run.

7.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Carter. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

7.2 3 Full, pitching outside off. Perera pushes forward and paddles for three runs back behind square.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Gordon. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the leg side.

6.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Samarawickrama shuffles down the pitch and sweeps for one run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Gordon. Samarawickrama goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 1 run.

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Perera moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Fraser, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama goes back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

5.4 . Good length from Fraser, outside off stump. Samarawickrama gets forward and drives

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs back behind point.

5.2 W OUT! Fraser breaks through! On a good line and length. Athapaththu gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for a pair of runs.

4.6 . Slater pitches one up, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a unknown

4.5 2 Full ball, outside off. Perera gets forward and drives for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Lister costing 2 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Fraser costing Scotland Women two runs.

4.3 1 Slater pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.2 1w Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Athapaththu gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

4.1 . Good line and length. Athapaththu gets forward and drives

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

3.5 4 And another! Good line and length from Fraser. Perera pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 2 Fraser pitches one up, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and edges behind point for a couple of runs.

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Perera pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Perera moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run back through point.

2.4 4 FOUR! Slater pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Dulani moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Dulani gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a scoop

2.1 . Good line and length. Dulani moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square.

1.6 6 MAXIMUM! Fontenla pitches one up, outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Fontenla now coming around the wicket. Good length from Fontenla, outside off. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Fontenla once more. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives back behind point for four runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, on line. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull

1.1 . On a good line and length from Fontenla. Athapaththu rocks back but misses while trying a drive

0.6 . KE Bryce now coming over the wicket to Dulani. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 2w Wide. Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and makes no contact while trying to play a flick, however the ball beats the keeper and runs away for two wides.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

0.4 . Good line and length from KE Bryce. Athapaththu gets forward and drives down the ground.

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and punches a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2 . On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

0.1 . On a good line and length. Athapaththu goes back and defends

19.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. SJ Bryce steps away and eases a drive back behind point for four runs.

19.5 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. McColl moves onto the front foot and drives for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ayodhya. Not an easy chance for Ayodhya.

19.4 W OUT! Ayodhya breaks through! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sproul moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

19.2 2 Full ball, on line again. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 2 runs. Sri Lanka Women appeal, but the umpire gives SJ Bryce not out.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs back behind point.

19.1 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling far across the batter. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lister moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a flick. She is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by ND Silva.

18.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Lister gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce gets forward and drives for a run.

18.2 2 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. SJ Bryce gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

18.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Lister rocks back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

17.6 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. SJ Bryce rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Lister gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lister gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lister advances and lofts a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Lister gets forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

16.4 1 Pitched up, outside off again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

16.3 1lb Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lister moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 leg bye behind square.

16.2 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. SJ Bryce gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

16.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

15.6 4 FOUR! Dilhari pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Lister advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

15.5 1 On a good length, outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Lister. She pushes forward and edges for one run.

15.3 . Dilhari now coming around the wicket to Lister. Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lister gets on the front foot and punches a drive

15.2 1 Good length from Dilhari, outside off stump once again. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

15.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. SJ Bryce goes back and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Lister steps away but swings and misses while attempting a drive on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Dilhari costing Sri Lanka Women a pair of runs.

14.5 2 Athapaththu comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Lister rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.4 1 Athapaththu now coming around the wicket to SJ Bryce. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across SJ Bryce. She moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Lister gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.2 1 Full, on a good line. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

14.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angled across. SJ Bryce rocks back and flicks

14.2 1w Wide. On line. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

14.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Lister rocks back and plays a flick behind square for one run.

13.6 1 Kumari comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Kumari. Lister moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

13.5 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run back through point.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Lister moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a run.

13.1 . Good line and length once again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. SJ Bryce rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce advances but swings and misses while trying to play a cut. The glovework by Nuthyangana is fantastic. Sri Lanka Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely.

12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

12.3 . On a good line and length. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and defends

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Carter pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

12.1 1 Good length from Madushani, outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

11.6 . Yorker, outside off again. Carter advances and eases a drive

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

11.4 1 Full, outside off stump once again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

11.3 1 Dilhari now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

11.2 1 On a good line and length again. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

11.1 . Dilhari pitches one up, on a good line. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and drives

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

10.4 1 Full toss, outside off once again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off. Carter advances and plays a pull for a run.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Kumari once more. SJ Bryce goes back and pulls for a run.

9.6 1 Full ball, on line again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

9.5 W OUT! Dilhari gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. KE Bryce shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by Dilhari

9.4 . Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

9.3 . Dilhari comes around the wicket to KE Bryce. Good length from Dilhari, outside off once more. KE Bryce goes back and guides a cut behind point.

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.6 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. KE Bryce pushes forward and punches a drive

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. KE Bryce goes back and cuts behind point.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. KE Bryce gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. KE Bryce moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. KE Bryce advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

8.1 1 Good length from Athapaththu, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for a run.

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Carter pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. KE Bryce pushes forward and flicks for one run.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. KE Bryce gets forward but misses while trying a reverse sweep

7.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

7.1 . Good line and length from Dilhari. Carter rocks back and defends

6.6 1 Full ball, outside off again. Carter moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. KE Bryce steps away and drives behind point for one run.

6.4 1 Good line and length from Athapaththu once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

6.2 1 Good line and length from Athapaththu. Carter goes back and drives on the leg side for a run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. KE Bryce goes back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

5.6 1 Madushani pitches one up, outside off stump. KE Bryce gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.5 . Good length, outside off stump. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Sri Lanka Women appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

5.4 . Good length from Madushani, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. KE Bryce gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. KE Bryce gets forward and defends

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

4.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and flicks. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Ayodhya. KE Bryce gets forward and defends

4.4 . Good length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.3 . On a good line and length. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and drives

4.3 1w Wide. Full ball, outside leg and angled loosely across the batter. KE Bryce pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

4.2 W OUT! Ayodhya gets the wicket! Full toss, outside off once again. Fraser moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by ND Silva down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Fraser gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs past the bowler.

3.6 . Good length from Madushani, outside off stump once again. Carter rocks back and eases a drive

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fraser rocks back and pulls for a run.

3.5 1w Wide. Madushani pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling wildly across Fraser. She gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Madushani once again. Carter pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Carter pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square.

3.2 1 CHANCE! Good line and length from Madushani. Fraser moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square. A run out chance but Scotland Women survive the attempt from Kumari's throw.

3.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Fraser. She rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter gets forward and punches a drive

2.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Carter gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Athapaththu costing 2 runs.

2.1 . Good length from Ayodhya, outside off once more. Carter moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

1.6 4 FOUR! Kumari pitches one up, outside off. Fraser advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

1.5 . Good length from Kumari, outside off once more. Fraser gets on the front foot and punches a drive back through point.

1.4 1 Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off. Carter rocks back and drives for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Kumari comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward and plays a drive over the on side field for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Kumari comes over the wicket to Carter. On a good line and length again. Carter gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

1.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Fraser moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

0.6 . Full ball, on line. Carter moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

0.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Carter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

0.4 . On a good line and length again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives

0.3 . Good line and length again. Carter gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot

0.2 1 Back of a length from Ayodhya, pitching on a good line. Fraser moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.