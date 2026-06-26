Match details Sri Lanka vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 26.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sri Lanka Squad
Scotland Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|City
|Manchester
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|Hosts to