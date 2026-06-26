Match details Sri Lanka vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 26.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SRI
SRI

154

SCO
SCO

151

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Dulani Imesha, Perera Hasini, Madavi Harshitha, Karunaratne Hansima, Dilhari Kavisha, de Silva Nilakshi, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Kumari Sugandika, Madushani Nimasha, Ayodhya Mithali
BenchGimhani Shashini, Gunaratne Vishmi, Kavindi Kawya, Madara Malki

Scotland Squad

PlayersCarter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Lister Ailsa, McColl Megan, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gordon Kirstie, Slater Rachel, Fontenla Gabriella
BenchAbel Chloe, Bell Olivia, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha, Rainey Hannah

Venue Guide

StadiumOld Trafford Cricket Ground
CityManchester
Capacityno information yet
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