FOUR! Chatterji now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Kumari backs away and lifts a cut for 4 runs behind point.

19.4 1

Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length once more. ND Silva rocks back and drives through point for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Fontenla is quality. Scotland Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely