Results Score Sri Lanka vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Athapaththu Chamariall rounder
|33
|16
|6
|1
|206.25
|Madavi Harshithabatsman
|27
|23
|3
|0
|117.39
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gordon Kirstiebowler
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Bryce Kathrynall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7
|7
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
4
FOUR! Chatterji now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Kumari backs away and lifts a cut for 4 runs behind point.
19.4
1
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length once more. ND Silva rocks back and drives through point for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Fontenla is quality. Scotland Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
19.3
2
On a good line and length. ND Silva pushes forward and scoops for two runs back behind square.