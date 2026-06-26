Results Score Sri Lanka vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 26.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SRI
SRI

154

SCO
SCO

151

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Athapaththu Chamariall rounder331661206.25
Madavi Harshithabatsman272330117.39
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gordon Kirstiebowler40241600
Bryce Kathrynall rounder40282770

Latest Highlights

19.5
4

FOUR! Chatterji now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off. Kumari backs away and lifts a cut for 4 runs behind point.

19.4
1

Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length once more. ND Silva rocks back and drives through point for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Fontenla is quality. Scotland Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

19.3
2

On a good line and length. ND Silva pushes forward and scoops for two runs back behind square.

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