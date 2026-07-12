Match details Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers Test Shpageeza Cricket League 12.07.2026

TestKhost City Ground, Khost
MIS
MIS

165

SPE
SPE

182

Match Info

Match:Shpageeza Cricket League 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 12, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Khost City Ground, Khost, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKhost City Ground
CityKhost
Capacity18000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2