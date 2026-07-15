Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks Test Shpageeza Cricket League 15.07.2026

TestGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

166

AMS
AMS

170

Match Info

Match:Shpageeza Cricket League 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 15, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Players
Bench

Amo Sharks Squad

Players
BenchMcCullum Brendon, Williamson Kane

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2