Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks Test Shpageeza Cricket League 15.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Shpageeza Cricket League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 15, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Speen Ghar Tigers Squad
|Players
|Bench
Amo Sharks Squad
|Players
|Bench
|McCullum Brendon, Williamson Kane
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|City
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan
|Capacity
|14000
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2