33.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Khaled Ahmed. He rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Harmer back behind point.

33.2 . Jansen now coming over the wicket to Khaled Ahmed. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Khaled Ahmed moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

33.1 . Good length from Jansen, outside off stump once again. Khaled Ahmed gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

32.6 . Short ball, outside off stump once more. Ebadot Hossain goes back and edges

32.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ebadot Hossain moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Ebadot Hossain out LBW, but Ebadot Hossain signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

32.4 . Good length, on leg stump. Ebadot Hossain gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

32.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Ebadot Hossain rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

32.2 . Rabada now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ebadot Hossain goes back but misses while trying a glance

32.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off again. Taskin Ahmed rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Jansen

31.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Khaled Ahmed gets on the back foot but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

31.5 1 Good length, outside off. Taskin Ahmed gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

31.4 . Length ball, outside leg again. Taskin Ahmed gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

31.3 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Taskin Ahmed rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

31.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed goes back and edges

31.1 . Jansen pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Taskin Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a flick

30.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ali Anik gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. South Africa appeal for LBW, however Ali Anik is given not out. South Africa call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

30.4 . Good line and length from Rabada again. Ali Anik gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance

30.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ali Anik goes back and plays a defensive stroke

30.2 . Rabada now coming over the wicket to Ali Anik. Good length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Ali Anik decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper untouched

30.1 1 Rabada pitches one up, pitching outside off. Taskin Ahmed gets forward and edges for a run behind square.

29.5 . Good line and length from Jansen. Ali Anik moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground.

29.4 . Jansen now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ali Anik. He pushes forward and finesses a bad glance

29.3 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump again. Ali Anik moves onto the front foot and drives

29.2 . Very short, outside off but angling across. Ali Anik ducks out of the way

29.1 . On a good length, outside off. Ali Anik pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. South Africa appeal, but the umpire says not out.

28.6 . Good length from Rabada, outside off. Taskin Ahmed moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

28.4 . Rabada now coming around the wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed gets forward but decides to allow that one to go through to the keeper without playing a shot

28.3 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Shoriful Islam pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Ackerman down the ground.

28.2 1lb Good length, outside off stump once more. Ali Anik moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

27.6 2 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Shoriful Islam rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back through point.

27.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ali Anik moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

27.4 . Dropped in short by Jansen, outside off stump once more. Ali Anik rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

27.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ali Anik goes back and cuts late

26.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line once again. Hridoy advances and outside edges. South Africa appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has reached their decision, and Hridoy is given out.

26.5 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 2 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Hridoy gets forward and drives for two runs down the ground.

26.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Harmer. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind square.

26.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Harmer, outside leg and angling across. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.

25.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. Ali Anik moves onto the front foot and defends

25.5 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off once again. Ali Anik moves onto the back foot and defends

25.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Litton Das rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Litton Das gets on the back foot and defends

25.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

24.6 4 FOUR! Harmer pitches one up, on line. Hridoy gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

24.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Hridoy advances down the pitch and defends

24.4 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Litton Das advances and pulls for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ackerman. A really difficult chance for Ackerman there.

24.2 . Good length from Harmer, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Litton Das goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square.

24.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square.

23.5 . Good line and length again. Hridoy decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

23.4 . Pitched up, on line. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.3 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hridoy rocks back and guides a leg glance

23.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

22.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance

22.5 1 Good length from Mulder, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the off side.

22.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Litton Das goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

22.3 . Full, pitching outside off again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

22.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance

22.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Litton Das moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

21.6 . Back of a length from Nortje, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

21.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy rocks back and flicks a glance through the off side.

21.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives poorly

21.3 . Back of a length from Nortje, outside off again. Hridoy rocks back and slices a cut

21.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

21.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Hridoy goes back and guides a cut

20.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litton Das gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Litton Das goes back and plays a square cut for a couple of runs.

20.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Litton Das pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

20.3 . Mulder now coming over the wicket to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off. Litton Das moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

20.2 W OUT! Mulder breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque goes back and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Mominul Haque has to depart

20.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Mominul Haque moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

19.6 . Half-tracker, on a good line but angling across the batter. Hridoy ducks

19.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

19.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy decides to just let the ball through to Rickelton

19.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends

19.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy allows the ball to go through to the keeper unchallenged

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the front foot and edges on the on side.

18.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

18.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque goes back and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

18.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

18.1 . Good length from Mulder, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

17.6 . Good line and length from Nortje. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

17.5 . Nortje comes over the wicket to Hridoy. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hridoy goes back and cuts

17.4 1 Nortje drops one in short, outside off. Mominul Haque gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

17.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Mominul Haque opts to let it pass through to Rickelton without playing a shot

17.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

17.1 . On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Mominul Haque moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Hridoy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a glance

16.5 . Good length, outside off once again. Hridoy watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

16.4 1 Back of a length from Mulder, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mominul Haque moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

16.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and drives down the ground.

16.2 . Good line and length from Mulder. Mominul Haque moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance

16.1 . Good line and length. Mominul Haque goes back and edges

15.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Hridoy decides to allow that one to go through to the keeper untouched

15.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hridoy gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance. South Africa appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.4 . Nortje comes over the wicket to Hridoy. On a good length, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and outside edges. South Africa appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque goes back but opts to let that one through to the keeper without offering a shot

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.6 . Good line and length from Mulder. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump once more. Hridoy lets it through to the wicketkeeper untouched

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and glances on the off side.

14.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy rocks back and finesses a glance for two runs back behind point.

14.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the off side.

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

13.6 . Short ball, outside off again. Hridoy opts to let that one pass through to the keeper

13.5 . Nortje comes over the wicket to Hridoy. Length ball, outside off. Hridoy rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance. South Africa appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

13.4 W OUT! Nortje gets one through! Good length from Nortje, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 W OUT! Nortje gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Mahfijul Islam, length ball, outside off stump. He gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam lets the ball go through to Rickelton

12.6 1 Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line. Mahfijul Islam gets forward and glances for 1 run.

12.5 . Length ball, outside off. Mahfijul Islam allows that one to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

12.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam gets on the back foot but watches that one go through to Rickelton untouched

12.2 . Full ball, outside off once more. Mahfijul Islam gets on the front foot and drives

12.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam decides to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper

11.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque ducks

11.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. South Africa appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.4 . Back of a length from Nortje, outside off stump. Mominul Haque moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.3 . Back of a length from Nortje, outside off stump. Mominul Haque rocks back and glances

11.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mominul Haque watches the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

10.6 . On a good length, outside off once again. Mahfijul Islam gets forward and pulls

10.5 . Length ball, outside off. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.4 4 Length ball, outside leg. Mahfijul Islam moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance, and the ball trickles away for four byes, as a result of the bad delivery from Rabada.

10.3 . Good length from Rabada, outside off again. Mahfijul Islam goes back and glances

10.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.1 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam goes back and cuts back through point.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque allows that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper

9.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mominul Haque pushes forward and defends

8.6 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off once again. Mahfijul Islam gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

8.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam rocks back but decides to allow that one to through to the keeper unchallenged

8.3 . Good line and length from Rabada. Mahfijul Islam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

8.1 . Length ball, outside off. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward and guides a leg glance

7.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Mominul Haque pushes forward and defends

7.5 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Mominul Haque lets that one through to the keeper without offering a shot

7.4 . Good line and length from Jansen but angling across the batter. Mominul Haque decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

7.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for a pair of runs.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Jansen. Mominul Haque goes back and defends

7.1 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque pushes forward and defends

6.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward and eases a drive

6.5 . Rabada now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Mahfijul Islam decides to just let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

6.4 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off. Mominul Haque opts to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

6.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mominul Haque pushes forward and eases a wild drive

6.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mominul Haque pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Mahfijul Islam decides to just let the ball pass through to Rickelton without offering a shot

5.5 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off once again. Mahfijul Islam gets on the back foot and inside edges

5.4 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Mahfijul Islam gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mahfijul Islam goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

5.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Mahfijul Islam goes back and edges for 2 runs behind square.

4.6 . On a good line and length from Rabada but angled across Mominul Haque. He rocks back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Mominul Haque pushes forward and edges

4.4 . Rabada comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angled across Mominul Haque. He goes back but decides to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

4.3 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching on a good line again. Mominul Haque rocks back but lets it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

4.2 . Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Mominul Haque rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . On a good line and length from Rabada again. Mominul Haque decides to allow the ball to through to Rickelton untouched

3.6 . Jansen now coming around the wicket to Mahfijul Islam. On a good line and length from Jansen but angling across the batter. Mahfijul Islam goes back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

3.5 4 Jansen now coming over the wicket to Mahfijul Islam. Good length from Jansen, pitching outside leg stump. Mahfijul Islam goes back and flicks a leg glance for four byes. The ball is misfielded by Rickelton.

3.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside leg and angled across. Mahfijul Islam gets on the back foot and edges behind square on the leg side for four runs.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mahfijul Islam gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

3.2 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside leg. Mahfijul Islam ducks under it

3.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mahfijul Islam rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

2.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Mominul Haque gets on the front foot and drives

2.5 1 Good length from Rabada, outside off. Mahfijul Islam pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

2.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mominul Haque pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Rabada. Mahfijul Islam gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Zubayr Hamza is impressive. South Africa appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

2.2 4 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Mahfijul Islam gets on the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Rabada pitches one up, outside off. Mahfijul Islam moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

1.5 W OUT! Jansen breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Mulder

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off but angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.3 . Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and defends

1.2 . Good line and length from Jansen. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Mahfijul Islam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 2 Full ball, on a good line. Mahfijul Islam gets on the front foot and pulls for two runs.

0.4 3 Rabada pitches one up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a flick for 3 runs.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

0.2 . Good line and length from Rabada once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

0.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a defensive stroke