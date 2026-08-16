10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

10.4 1w Wide. Jonassen comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled far across Gardner. She gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

10.3 1 Jonassen comes over the wicket to Mooney. Good length from Jonassen, outside off. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

10.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

10.1 2b CHANCE! Pitched up, outside leg. Gardner moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball flies away from Winfield-Hill for 2 byes. A huge chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper. The misfield by Winfield-Hill.

9.5 . Sutherland comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Sutherland, on a good line. Mooney creates room and defends

9.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump again. Gardner goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

9.2 . Sutherland now coming over the wicket to Gardner. Short, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily

9.1 1 Sutherland comes around the wicket. Dropped in short by Sutherland, outside off. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts late for one run behind point.

9.1 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Gardner pushes forward and misses while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the keeper and runs away for 2 wides.

8.5 . On a good line and length once again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

8.4 . On a good line and length from Sutherland once more. Gardner pushes forward and flicks

8.3 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. The umpire gives NR Sciver-Brunt out LBW, but NR Sciver-Brunt signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and NR Sciver-Brunt will have to go.

8.2 4 FOUR! Sutherland now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mooney creates room and slices a late cut for a run.

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley steps away and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Jonassen

7.4 2 On a good line and length once again. Dunkley gets forward and glances for two runs on the leg side.

7.3 2 On a good line and length from Gibson. Dunkley gets forward and drives shakily for 2 runs down the ground.

7.2 4 And another! Dropped in short by Gibson, outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mooney goes back and edges for one run.

6.5 1 Short, outside off. Dunkley gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Mooney rocks back and plays a cut behind point for one run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Dunkley gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

6.2 . Short ball, outside off. Dunkley goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.1 . Dropped in short by Sutherland, on line. Dunkley rocks back, and is hit on the helmet while attempting a pull

5.5 1 Good length from Baker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

5.3 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and skies a paddle for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.2 1 On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mooney rocks back and plays a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Good length from Cross, pitching outside off. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.5 . McCarthy now coming over the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and edges onto the body while attempting a pull

3.4 1 Back of a length from McCarthy, pitching outside off. Mooney rocks back and cuts late through point for 1 run.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! McCarthy comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Mooney gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

2.5 . Jonassen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley steps away and drives down the ground.

2.4 6 SIX! Jonassen comes around the wicket to Dunkley. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dunkley moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

2.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

2.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off. Mooney moves down the pitch and drives

1.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from Cross once again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She rocks back and flicks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

1.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives

1.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Mooney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Good length from Cross, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and edges

0.4 4 FOUR! McCarthy now coming over the wicket to Dunkley. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square. The ball is misfielded by Carter costing three runs.

0.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

0.2 2 McCarthy comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

0.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

18.1 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length from Bates, on line again. McCarthy goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. The umpire gives McCarthy out LBW, but McCarthy signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and McCarthy must depart.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Adams. McCarthy shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

17.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Baker gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

17.3 1 Good line and length from Adams once more. McCarthy gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

17.2 W OUT! Adams breaks through! On a good line and length from Adams. Cross advances down the pitch and edges into their pads while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Cross has to depart

17.1 . CHANCE! Good length from Adams, pitching outside leg stump. Cross advances but misses while attempting to play a drive. A huge stumping chance but it's squandered, and Cross survives.

16.5 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Cross moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 Good line and length from Elwiss. Baker moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Baker rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 . Good line and length. Baker gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Cross gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a run down the ground.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Gardner, outside off stump again. Cross gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Baker goes back and glances through the on side field for one run.

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Baker gets on the back foot and slices a cut down the ground.

15.2 W OUT! Gardner breaks through! Back of a length, on line again. Gibson goes back and cuts poorly, and is caught by Garth

15.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line but angled across. Gibson goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

14.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dropped in short by Garth, pitching outside off stump. Gibson pushes forward and pulls behind square for four runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Garth. Gibson gets forward and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

14.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

14.2 . On a good line and length. Gibson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Cross gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Cross moves down the pitch and flicks for a run behind square.

13.4 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Gibson advances and plays a flick down the ground for a single run.

13.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Gibson gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

13.2 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Gibson goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.1 . Good length from Adams, pitching outside off. Gibson gets on the back foot and cuts

12.5 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Gibson pushes forward and defends

12.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Cross moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

12.3 . Full, outside off. Cross moves onto the front foot and drives

12.2 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Cross moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

12.1 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Carter has to go

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Elwiss, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

11.4 . Back of a length from Elwiss, outside off. Gibson gets on the back foot and pulls

11.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and drives

11.2 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on line. Jonassen gets on the front foot and drives. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Adams and Elwiss.

11.1 . Back of a length from Elwiss, pitching outside off. Jonassen gets on the back foot and drives

10.5 . On a good line and length. Jonassen rocks back and eases a drive

10.4 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Adams, outside off again. Sutherland moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Mooney quickly whips the bails off, and Sutherland has to depart

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

10.2 . Length ball, outside leg. Gibson gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland advances and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.5 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Sharma creates space, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Charley Nicola Phillips, on line. Sutherland gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.5 2 Gardner pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma advances and lifts a bad drive over the off side for a couple of runs.

8.4 1 Good line and length. Sutherland advances and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sutherland rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Sutherland advances and drives for 6 runs.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a sweep

7.4 2 Bates now coming over the wicket. Good length from Bates, pitching outside off. Sharma advances and sweeps for a pair of runs.

7.3 1 Good line and length. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.3 1w Wide. Bates comes around the wicket. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Sutherland gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

7.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

7.1 . Good length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives

6.4 2 Dropped in short by Elwiss, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull behind square for two runs.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good line and length. Sutherland moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.1 1 Good length from Elwiss, outside off stump again. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sutherland pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland gets forward and eases a drive

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

5.2 . Gardner now coming around the wicket to Sharma. On a good line and length from Gardner. Sharma goes back and edges into their pads while trying a cut

5.1 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sutherland pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Sutherland pushes forward and plays a sloppy drive for two runs over the off side.

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Sharma goes back and guides a late cut

3.4 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips. Litchfield pushes forward and lifts a scoop, but is caught by Adams back behind square.

3.3 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland rocks back and glances

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sutherland moves down the pitch and flicks for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Charley Nicola Phillips, too wide outside leg. Sutherland gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sutherland rocks back and defends

2.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Garth, outside off. Sutherland gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 . Back of a length from Garth, on line. Sutherland goes back and defends

2.2 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Back of a length from Garth, outside off. Winfield-Hill gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Dunkley

2.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Winfield-Hill pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

2.1 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Back of a length from Garth, on line again. Smith moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by NR Sciver-Brunt on the off side.

1.5 . Bates now coming around the wicket to Litchfield. Good line and length from Bates. Litchfield rocks back and plays a pull

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Litchfield advances and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

1.3 . Good line and length. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 4 FOUR! Bates comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Bates, pitching on a good line once again. Litchfield gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith goes back and flicks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

0.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.4 . Back of a length from Garth, outside off again. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a cut

0.3 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive

0.2 . Back of a length from Garth, outside off once again. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a cut