Match details Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Adams Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, Gardner Ashleigh, Garth Kim, Heath Bess, Jones Emma, Jones Evelyn, Levick Katie, Lister Ailsa, Mooney Beth, Munro Sophie, Phillips Charley, Samantha Bates, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Taylor Millie
|Bench
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Baker Hannah, Carter Darcey, Cooper Claudie, Cross Kate, Gibson Danielle, Jonassen Jess, Jones Katie, Litchfield Phoebe, McCarthy Cassidy, Miller Florence H, Sharma Deepti, Skelton Chloe, Smith Bryony, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Windsor Emily, Winfield Lauren
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet