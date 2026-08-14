Match details Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 16.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, Gardner Ashleigh, Garth Kim, Heath Bess, Jones Emma, Jones Evelyn, Levick Katie, Lister Ailsa, Mooney Beth, Munro Sophie, Phillips Charley, Samantha Bates, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Taylor Millie
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Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersBaker Hannah, Carter Darcey, Cooper Claudie, Cross Kate, Gibson Danielle, Jonassen Jess, Jones Katie, Litchfield Phoebe, McCarthy Cassidy, Miller Florence H, Sharma Deepti, Skelton Chloe, Smith Bryony, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Windsor Emily, Winfield Lauren
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Venue Guide

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