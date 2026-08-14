Squads Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 16.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN

Playing

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet