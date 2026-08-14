Squads Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 16.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Baker Hannah
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Levick Katie
bowler
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Miller Florence H
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Munro Sophie
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Samantha Bates
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Windsor Emily
batsman
Match has not started yet