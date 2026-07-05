Abdul Gaffar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abdul Gaffar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|4
|Innings
|1
|9
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|80.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|29
|325
|78
|Wickets
|0
|9
|1
|Avg
|0
|36.11
|78
|SR
|0
|53.33
|54
|Eco
|2.63
|4.06
|8.66
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|4
|Innings
|1
|7
|0
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|7
|58
|0
|Balls Faced
|29
|108
|0
|Avg
|7
|14.5
|0
|SR
|24.13
|53.7
|0
|Fours
|1
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|7
|21
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0