Abdul Gaffar

Abdul Gaffar

all rounder

Full name:Abdul Gaffar

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches194
Innings194
Overs11.080.09.0
Balls---
Maidens350
Runs2932578
Wickets091
Avg036.1178
SR053.3354
Eco2.634.068.66
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches194
Innings170
Not outs030
Runs7580
Balls Faced291080
Avg714.50
SR24.1353.70
Fours140
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest7210
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Ghosh, Dhiman

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Aparajith, Baba

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Islam, Anisul

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Haque Jr, Enamul

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Islam, Sunzamul

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Hasan, Zakir

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