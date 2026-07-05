Abdul Kayium
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abdul Kayium
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|4
|Innings
|8
|3
|Overs
|47.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|232
|65
|Wickets
|6
|1
|Avg
|38.66
|65
|SR
|47
|42
|Eco
|4.93
|9.28
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|4
|Innings
|9
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|179
|12
|Balls Faced
|266
|11
|Avg
|22.37
|6
|SR
|67.29
|109.09
|Fours
|11
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|70
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0