Abdul Kayium

Abdul Kayium

all rounder

Full name:Abdul Kayium
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches94
Innings83
Overs47.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs23265
Wickets61
Avg38.6665
SR4742
Eco4.939.28
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches94
Innings93
Not outs11
Runs17912
Balls Faced26611
Avg22.376
SR67.29109.09
Fours112
Fifties10
Sixies20
Highest709
Hundreds00

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