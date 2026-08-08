Umair Ali

Umair Ali

all rounder

Full name:Umair Ali

Teams

2024 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Bangla Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2325
Innings2223
Overs18.04.018.08.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs1252812552
Wickets1113
Avg1252812517.33
SR1082410816
Eco6.9476.946.5
BB1112
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2325
Innings2325
Not outs0202
Runs20222028
Balls Faced30183029
Avg1022109.33
SR66.66122.2266.6696.55
Fours0202
Fifties0000
Sixies1111
Highest10131013
Hundreds0000

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