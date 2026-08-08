Umair Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Umair Ali
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Overs
|18.0
|4.0
|18.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|125
|28
|125
|52
|Wickets
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Avg
|125
|28
|125
|17.33
|SR
|108
|24
|108
|16
|Eco
|6.94
|7
|6.94
|6.5
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|20
|22
|20
|28
|Balls Faced
|30
|18
|30
|29
|Avg
|10
|22
|10
|9.33
|SR
|66.66
|122.22
|66.66
|96.55
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|10
|13
|10
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0