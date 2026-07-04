Abdullah Bayoumy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abdullah Bayoumy
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|1
|6
|Overs
|9.0
|14.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|64
|140
|Wickets
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|23.33
|SR
|0
|14.66
|Eco
|7.11
|9.54
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|Innings
|1
|10
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|2
|58
|Balls Faced
|7
|54
|Avg
|2
|8.28
|SR
|28.57
|107.4
|Fours
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0