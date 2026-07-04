Abdullah Bayoumy

Abdullah Bayoumy

all rounder

Full name:Abdullah Bayoumy

Teams

2026 Teams

Sa Emerging

Western Province

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches311
Innings16
Overs9.014.4
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs64140
Wickets06
Avg023.33
SR014.66
Eco7.119.54
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches311
Innings110
Not outs03
Runs258
Balls Faced754
Avg28.28
SR28.57107.4
Fours06
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest212
Hundreds00

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