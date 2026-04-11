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International career

Abhinav Manohar has not played in any international cricket matches yet. Although he has done well in domestic cricket and the IPL, he has not been chosen for any matches at the international level.

2024: Manohar is still waiting for his chance to play for the national team. His performances in domestic cricket and the IPL have attracted attention, and many are eager to see him play for India

Leagues Participation

Abhinav Manohar has played in important cricket leagues, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the most notable.

Indian Premier League

Abhinav Manohar was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 2.60 crore ahead of the 2022 IPL season. He played his first IPL match on March 28, 2022, against Lucknow Super Giants. In his debut season, he played eight matches, scoring 108 runs with an average of 18.00. His best score was 43 runs from 28 balls against Rajasthan Royals. His key performances helped Gujarat Titans win their first IPL title.

In 2023, Manohar played in nine games and scored 114 runs at an average of 19.00. His highest score that year was 42 runs from 21 balls against Mumbai Indians. However, Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final and could not defend their title.

In 2024, the season was disappointing for both Manohar and Gujarat Titans. The team failed to reach the playoffs, and Manohar only played two matches, scoring just 9 runs.

Year Team Notes 2022 Gujarat Titans Debut season, IPL champions 2023 Gujarat Titans Reached final, lost to CSK 2024 Gujarat Titans Failed to make playoffs, played 2 matches 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for INR 3.20 crore in auction

In the 2025 IPL auction, Abhinav Manohar was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 3.20 crore (Rs 32 million).

Domestic career

Abhinav Manohar began his domestic career in late 2021, playing in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy within a month. His debut match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy was on November 16, 2021, against Saurashtra, where he scored 70 runs. He finished as the third-highest scorer for his team in that tournament.

A month later, he played his first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan but did not get a chance to bat. By July 2024, Manohar had played 7 List A matches, scoring 149 runs at an average of 37.25. His highest score was 91 not out, which is his only score above 50 in this format.

In the 2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy, he impressed while playing for Shivamogga Lions. He scored 507 runs in 10 innings, with an average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 196.51. He hit 52 sixes and scored 6 fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84. He also set a record for the most sixes in an innings in the tournament, hitting 9 sixes three times.

Abhinav Manohar will play for Shivamogga Lions in the 2025 Maharaja Trophy. His strong performance in the 2024 season, including a recent 52 runs from 29 balls, could help him secure a spot in the 2025 IPL season.

Records and achievements

Abhinav Manohar has earned several significant records and achievements in his cricket career. Here are his main accomplishments:

Second-highest run-scorer in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024: Scored 507 runs.

Joint-most sixes in an innings in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024: Hit 9 sixes in one innings.

First and only batter to hit 9 sixes in an innings three times in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024.

Second-most points scored by a batsman in IPL 2023: Scored 890 points.

Winner of IPL 2022: Was part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the title in their first season.

Second place in IPL 2023: Finished as runners-up in the 2023 IPL season.

Personal life

Abhinav comes from a lower middle-class family. His father, Manohar Sadarangani, worked in a footwear shop. He struggled to meet the basic needs for his son’s dreams.

Finance

Abhinav Manohar’s net worth in 2024 is about $5.68 million.

House

Abhinav lives in Bangalore, Karnataka, India.

Scandals

In the 2024 IPL season, Abhinav's performance was disappointing. He scored only 9 runs in two matches.

Fans

Abhinav has a loyal fan base in India and other countries. His performances have earned him recognition. He has 100k followers on Instagram.