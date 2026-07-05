Ahmad Fayyaz Butt

Ahmad Fayyaz Butt

bowler

Full name:Ahmad Fayyaz Butt
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches24294229
Innings24294229
Overs172.392.3299.392.3
Balls----
Maidens41131
Runs10116711696671
Wickets28295229
Avg36.123.1332.6123.13
SR36.9619.1334.5519.13
Eco5.867.255.667.25
BB4343
4w1020
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches24294229
Innings13132613
Not outs57117
Runs1328528185
Balls Faced1599343193
Avg16.514.1618.7314.16
SR83.0191.3965.1991.39
Fours127207
Fifties0000
Sixies2242
Highest32254525
Hundreds0000

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