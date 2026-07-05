Ahmad Fayyaz Butt
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahmad Fayyaz Butt
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|29
|42
|29
|Innings
|24
|29
|42
|29
|Overs
|172.3
|92.3
|299.3
|92.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|13
|1
|Runs
|1011
|671
|1696
|671
|Wickets
|28
|29
|52
|29
|Avg
|36.1
|23.13
|32.61
|23.13
|SR
|36.96
|19.13
|34.55
|19.13
|Eco
|5.86
|7.25
|5.66
|7.25
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|29
|42
|29
|Innings
|13
|13
|26
|13
|Not outs
|5
|7
|11
|7
|Runs
|132
|85
|281
|85
|Balls Faced
|159
|93
|431
|93
|Avg
|16.5
|14.16
|18.73
|14.16
|SR
|83.01
|91.39
|65.19
|91.39
|Fours
|12
|7
|20
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Highest
|32
|25
|45
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0