Ahmed Ameel Mauroof
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahmed Ameel Mauroof
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|23
|3
|23
|Innings
|1
|21
|1
|21
|Overs
|5.0
|52.2
|5.0
|52.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|404
|37
|404
|Wickets
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Avg
|0
|31.07
|0
|31.07
|SR
|0
|24.15
|0
|24.15
|Eco
|7.4
|7.71
|7.4
|7.71
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|23
|3
|23
|Innings
|3
|18
|3
|18
|Not outs
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Runs
|26
|108
|26
|108
|Balls Faced
|62
|145
|62
|145
|Avg
|8.66
|12
|8.66
|12
|SR
|41.93
|74.48
|41.93
|74.48
|Fours
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|18
|19
|18
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0