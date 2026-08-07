Ahmed Ameel Mauroof

Ahmed Ameel Mauroof

bowler

Full name:Ahmed Ameel Mauroof
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches323323
Innings121121
Overs5.052.25.052.2
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs3740437404
Wickets013013
Avg031.07031.07
SR024.15024.15
Eco7.47.717.47.71
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches323323
Innings318318
Not outs0909
Runs2610826108
Balls Faced6214562145
Avg8.66128.6612
SR41.9374.4841.9374.48
Fours2525
Fifties0000
Sixies1010
Highest18191819
Hundreds0000

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