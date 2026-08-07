Ibrahim Nashath
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ibrahim Nashath
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|3
|15
|Innings
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Overs
|4.0
|19.0
|4.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|167
|27
|167
|Wickets
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Avg
|27
|55.66
|27
|55.66
|SR
|24
|38
|24
|38
|Eco
|6.75
|8.78
|6.75
|8.78
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|15
|3
|15
|Innings
|3
|12
|3
|12
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|33
|48
|33
|48
|Balls Faced
|110
|110
|110
|110
|Avg
|11
|5.33
|11
|5.33
|SR
|30
|43.63
|30
|43.63
|Fours
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0