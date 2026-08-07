Ibrahim Nashath

Ibrahim Nashath

all rounder

Full name:Ibrahim Nashath
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches315315
Innings1818
Overs4.019.04.019.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs2716727167
Wickets1313
Avg2755.662755.66
SR24382438
Eco6.758.786.758.78
BB1111
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches315315
Innings312312
Not outs0303
Runs33483348
Balls Faced110110110110
Avg115.33115.33
SR3043.633043.63
Fours4141
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest20202020
Hundreds0000

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