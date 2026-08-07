Ibrahim Rizan

Ibrahim Rizan

bowler

Full name:Ibrahim Rizan
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches221221
Innings218218
Overs5.044.15.044.1
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs4634246342
Wickets011011
Avg031.09031.09
SR024.09024.09
Eco9.27.749.27.74
BB0202
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches221221
Innings217217
Not outs0808
Runs16471647
Balls Faced51755175
Avg85.2285.22
SR31.3762.6631.3762.66
Fours1313
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest149149
Hundreds0000

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