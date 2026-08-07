Ibrahim Rizan
bowler
|Full name:
|Ibrahim Rizan
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|21
|2
|21
|Innings
|2
|18
|2
|18
|Overs
|5.0
|44.1
|5.0
|44.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|46
|342
|46
|342
|Wickets
|0
|11
|0
|11
|Avg
|0
|31.09
|0
|31.09
|SR
|0
|24.09
|0
|24.09
|Eco
|9.2
|7.74
|9.2
|7.74
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|21
|2
|21
|Innings
|2
|17
|2
|17
|Not outs
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Runs
|16
|47
|16
|47
|Balls Faced
|51
|75
|51
|75
|Avg
|8
|5.22
|8
|5.22
|SR
|31.37
|62.66
|31.37
|62.66
|Fours
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|9
|14
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0