Ismail Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Ismail Ali
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Overs
|0
|5.0
|0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|52
|0
|52
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|10.4
|0
|10.4
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|12
|15
|12
|Balls Faced
|31
|22
|31
|22
|Avg
|7.5
|6
|7.5
|6
|SR
|48.38
|54.54
|48.38
|54.54
|Fours
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0