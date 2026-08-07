Ismail Ali

Ismail Ali

bowler

Full name:Ismail Ali
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2222
Innings0202
Overs05.005.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs052052
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco010.4010.4
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2222
Innings2222
Not outs0000
Runs15121512
Balls Faced31223122
Avg7.567.56
SR48.3854.5448.3854.54
Fours2222
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest8989
Hundreds0000

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