Mohamed Rishwan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohamed Rishwan
|Nationality:
|Maldives
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|2
|0
|2
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|3
|26
|3
|26
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|20
|477
|20
|477
|Balls Faced
|40
|491
|40
|491
|Avg
|6.66
|19.08
|6.66
|19.08
|SR
|50
|97.14
|50
|97.14
|Fours
|4
|41
|4
|41
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|21
|0
|21
|Highest
|10
|67
|10
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0