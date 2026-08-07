Mohamed Rishwan

Mohamed Rishwan

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohamed Rishwan
Nationality:Maldives
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings1010
Overs2.002.00
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs4040
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco2020
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings326326
Not outs0101
Runs2047720477
Balls Faced4049140491
Avg6.6619.086.6619.08
SR5097.145097.14
Fours441441
Fifties0303
Sixies021021
Highest10671067
Hundreds0000

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