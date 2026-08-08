Umar Adam Nasif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Umar Adam Nasif
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|3
|24
|3
|24
|Overs
|25.0
|77.0
|25.0
|77.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|127
|581
|127
|581
|Wickets
|5
|31
|5
|31
|Avg
|25.4
|18.74
|25.4
|18.74
|SR
|30
|14.9
|30
|14.9
|Eco
|5.08
|7.54
|5.08
|7.54
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|3
|26
|3
|26
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|93
|378
|93
|378
|Balls Faced
|73
|324
|73
|324
|Avg
|31
|15.12
|31
|15.12
|SR
|127.39
|116.66
|127.39
|116.66
|Fours
|14
|31
|14
|31
|Fifties
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Sixies
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Highest
|58
|53
|58
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0