Umar Adam Nasif

Umar Adam Nasif

all rounder

Full name:Umar Adam Nasif
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings324324
Overs25.077.025.077.0
Balls----
Maidens1111
Runs127581127581
Wickets531531
Avg25.418.7425.418.74
SR3014.93014.9
Eco5.087.545.087.54
BB4343
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings326326
Not outs0101
Runs9337893378
Balls Faced7332473324
Avg3115.123115.12
SR127.39116.66127.39116.66
Fours14311431
Fifties1212
Sixies215215
Highest58535853
Hundreds0000

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