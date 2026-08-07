Mohamed Azzam
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohamed Azzam
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|23
|3
|23
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|23
|3
|23
|Innings
|3
|21
|3
|21
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|12
|175
|12
|175
|Balls Faced
|41
|222
|41
|222
|Avg
|4
|9.72
|4
|9.72
|SR
|29.26
|78.82
|29.26
|78.82
|Fours
|1
|13
|1
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|17
|11
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0