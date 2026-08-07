Mohamed Azzam

Mohamed Azzam

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohamed Azzam
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches323323
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches323323
Innings321321
Not outs0303
Runs1217512175
Balls Faced4122241222
Avg49.7249.72
SR29.2678.8229.2678.82
Fours113113
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest11171117
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Adam, Umar

Adam, Umar

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shaof Hassan, Ibrahim

Shafeeg, Leem

Shafeeg, Leem

Nashath, Ibrahim

Nashath, Ibrahim

Ameel, Ahmed

Ameel, Ahmed

Ali, Ismail

Ali, Ismail

Farhath, Azyan

Farhath, Azyan

Rizan, Ibrahim

Rizan, Ibrahim

Ibrahim, Hassan

Ibrahim, Hassan

Rishwan, Mohamed

Rishwan, Mohamed