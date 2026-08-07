Hassan Ibrahim
bowler
|Full name:
|Hassan Ibrahim
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Overs
|24.4
|79.0
|24.4
|79.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|138
|626
|138
|626
|Wickets
|8
|21
|8
|21
|Avg
|17.25
|29.8
|17.25
|29.8
|SR
|18.5
|22.57
|18.5
|22.57
|Eco
|5.59
|7.92
|5.59
|7.92
|BB
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|27
|3
|27
|Innings
|3
|21
|3
|21
|Not outs
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Runs
|8
|110
|8
|110
|Balls Faced
|44
|145
|44
|145
|Avg
|2.66
|6.87
|2.66
|6.87
|SR
|18.18
|75.86
|18.18
|75.86
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Highest
|8
|18
|8
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0