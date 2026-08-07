Hassan Ibrahim

Hassan Ibrahim

bowler

Full name:Hassan Ibrahim
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings327327
Overs24.479.024.479.0
Balls----
Maidens2121
Runs138626138626
Wickets821821
Avg17.2529.817.2529.8
SR18.522.5718.522.57
Eco5.597.925.597.92
BB4545
4w1010
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches327327
Innings321321
Not outs0505
Runs81108110
Balls Faced4414544145
Avg2.666.872.666.87
SR18.1875.8618.1875.86
Fours0303
Fifties0000
Sixies0303
Highest818818
Hundreds0000

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