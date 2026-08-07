Leem Shafeeg
bowler
|Full name:
|Leem Shafeeg
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|3
|14
|Innings
|3
|11
|3
|11
|Overs
|18.0
|29.5
|18.0
|29.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|100
|237
|100
|237
|Wickets
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Avg
|20
|21.54
|20
|21.54
|SR
|21.6
|16.27
|21.6
|16.27
|Eco
|5.55
|7.94
|5.55
|7.94
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|3
|14
|Innings
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|0
|27
|0
|27
|Balls Faced
|9
|30
|9
|30
|Avg
|0
|5.4
|0
|5.4
|SR
|0
|90
|0
|90
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|19
|0
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0