Leem Shafeeg

Leem Shafeeg

bowler

Full name:Leem Shafeeg
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches314314
Innings311311
Overs18.029.518.029.5
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs100237100237
Wickets511511
Avg2021.542021.54
SR21.616.2721.616.27
Eco5.557.945.557.94
BB4343
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches314314
Innings3737
Not outs2222
Runs027027
Balls Faced930930
Avg05.405.4
SR090090
Fours0202
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest019019
Hundreds0000

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