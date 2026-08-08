Yoosuf Azyan Farhath
batsman
|Full name:
|Yoosuf Azyan Farhath
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|15.1
|15.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|96
|96
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|10.66
|10.66
|SR
|10.11
|10.11
|Eco
|6.32
|6.32
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|183
|183
|Balls Faced
|265
|265
|Avg
|13.07
|13.07
|SR
|69.05
|69.05
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|43
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0