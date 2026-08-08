Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

Yoosuf Azyan Farhath

batsman

Full name:Yoosuf Azyan Farhath
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2024 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings55
Overs15.115.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9696
Wickets99
Avg10.6610.66
SR10.1110.11
Eco6.326.32
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Not outs11
Runs183183
Balls Faced265265
Avg13.0713.07
SR69.0569.05
Fours1515
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4343
Hundreds00

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