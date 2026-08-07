Al Bashid Muhammed

Al Bashid Muhammed

batsman

Full name:Al Bashid Muhammed

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101110
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101110
Innings181110
Not outs001
Runs460175109
Balls Faced1051368178
Avg25.5515.912.11
SR43.7647.5561.23
Fours66136
Fifties100
Sixies422
Highest15010027
Hundreds110

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