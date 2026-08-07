Al Bashid Muhammed
batsman
|Full name:
|Al Bashid Muhammed
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|11
|10
|Innings
|18
|11
|10
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|460
|175
|109
|Balls Faced
|1051
|368
|178
|Avg
|25.55
|15.9
|12.11
|SR
|43.76
|47.55
|61.23
|Fours
|66
|13
|6
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|2
|2
|Highest
|150
|100
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0