Rajkumar Rex Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rajkumar Rex Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|19
|Innings
|35
|27
|19
|Overs
|496.3
|169.0
|54.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|89
|16
|0
|Runs
|1800
|959
|371
|Wickets
|64
|30
|11
|Avg
|28.12
|31.96
|33.72
|SR
|46.54
|33.8
|29.9
|Eco
|3.62
|5.67
|6.76
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|19
|Innings
|37
|24
|16
|Not outs
|4
|4
|2
|Runs
|747
|347
|148
|Balls Faced
|1042
|538
|140
|Avg
|22.63
|17.35
|10.57
|SR
|71.68
|64.49
|105.71
|Fours
|111
|39
|9
|Fifties
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|3
|4
|Highest
|77
|65
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0