Rajkumar Rex Singh

Rajkumar Rex Singh

all rounder

Full name:Rajkumar Rex Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212719
Innings352719
Overs496.3169.054.5
Balls---
Maidens89160
Runs1800959371
Wickets643011
Avg28.1231.9633.72
SR46.5433.829.9
Eco3.625.676.76
BB1053
4w210
5w210
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212719
Innings372416
Not outs442
Runs747347148
Balls Faced1042538140
Avg22.6317.3510.57
SR71.6864.49105.71
Fours111399
Fifties310
Sixies834
Highest776530
Hundreds000

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