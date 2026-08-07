Duleep Trophy
East Zone vs North East Zone
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR
bowler
|Full name:
|Lamabam Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|18
|17
|Innings
|9
|17
|16
|Overs
|141.0
|95.1
|45.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|1
|0
|Runs
|399
|529
|381
|Wickets
|12
|5
|10
|Avg
|33.25
|105.8
|38.1
|SR
|70.5
|114.2
|27.1
|Eco
|2.82
|5.55
|8.43
|BB
|4
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|18
|17
|Innings
|13
|13
|4
|Not outs
|5
|7
|4
|Runs
|45
|21
|6
|Balls Faced
|129
|74
|10
|Avg
|5.62
|3.5
|0
|SR
|34.88
|28.37
|60
|Fours
|6
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|10
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
EAS
NOR