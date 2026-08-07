Lamabam Singh

Lamabam Singh

bowler

Full name:Lamabam Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

North East Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71817
Innings91716
Overs141.095.145.1
Balls---
Maidens2910
Runs399529381
Wickets12510
Avg33.25105.838.1
SR70.5114.227.1
Eco2.825.558.43
BB422
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches71817
Innings13134
Not outs574
Runs45216
Balls Faced1297410
Avg5.623.50
SR34.8828.3760
Fours600
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest13104
Hundreds000

Lamabam Singh Schedule & Results

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