Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|17
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|20
|Wickets
|0
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|20
|SR
|0
|0
|12
|Eco
|0
|0
|10
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|17
|17
|Innings
|28
|17
|15
|Not outs
|3
|1
|2
|Runs
|634
|263
|134
|Balls Faced
|971
|447
|212
|Avg
|25.36
|16.43
|10.3
|SR
|65.29
|58.83
|63.2
|Fours
|101
|32
|10
|Fifties
|6
|0
|1
|Sixies
|7
|0
|2
|Highest
|87
|47
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0