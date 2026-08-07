Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh

Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh

wicket keeper

Full name:Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151717
Innings001
Overs002.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0020
Wickets001
Avg0020
SR0012
Eco0010
BB001
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151717
Innings281715
Not outs312
Runs634263134
Balls Faced971447212
Avg25.3616.4310.3
SR65.2958.8363.2
Fours1013210
Fifties601
Sixies702
Highest874751
Hundreds000

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