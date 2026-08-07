Sultan Karim
bowler
|Full name:
|Sultan Karim
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|16
|Innings
|12
|7
|13
|Overs
|120.5
|32.0
|27.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1
|0
|Runs
|524
|152
|251
|Wickets
|10
|1
|9
|Avg
|52.4
|152
|27.88
|SR
|72.5
|192
|18.22
|Eco
|4.33
|4.75
|9.18
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|16
|Innings
|18
|7
|11
|Not outs
|4
|1
|2
|Runs
|177
|88
|64
|Balls Faced
|500
|195
|128
|Avg
|12.64
|14.66
|7.11
|SR
|35.4
|45.12
|50
|Fours
|23
|8
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|47
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0