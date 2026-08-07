Sultan Karim

Sultan Karim

bowler

Full name:Sultan Karim
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9916
Innings12713
Overs120.532.027.2
Balls---
Maidens1110
Runs524152251
Wickets1019
Avg52.415227.88
SR72.519218.22
Eco4.334.759.18
BB313
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9916
Innings18711
Not outs412
Runs1778864
Balls Faced500195128
Avg12.6414.667.11
SR35.445.1250
Fours2385
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest354724
Hundreds000

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