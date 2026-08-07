Bikash Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Bikash Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|3
|Innings
|10
|6
|1
|Overs
|60.0
|29.1
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|267
|191
|14
|Wickets
|6
|8
|0
|Avg
|44.5
|23.87
|0
|SR
|60
|21.87
|0
|Eco
|4.45
|6.54
|14
|BB
|3
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|3
|Innings
|9
|6
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|293
|70
|29
|Balls Faced
|455
|98
|40
|Avg
|32.55
|14
|9.66
|SR
|64.39
|71.42
|72.5
|Fours
|32
|9
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|1
|1
|Highest
|79
|44
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0