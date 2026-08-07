Bikash Singh

Bikash Singh

bowler

Full name:Bikash Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches663
Innings1061
Overs60.029.11.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs26719114
Wickets680
Avg44.523.870
SR6021.870
Eco4.456.5414
BB340
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches663
Innings963
Not outs010
Runs2937029
Balls Faced4559840
Avg32.55149.66
SR64.3971.4272.5
Fours3291
Fifties200
Sixies811
Highest794415
Hundreds000

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