Ngariyanbam Johnson Singh

Ngariyanbam Johnson Singh

batsman

Full name:Ngariyanbam Johnson Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches62116
Innings581
Overs7.034.22.0
Balls---
Maidens020
Runs3519414
Wickets030
Avg064.660
SR068.660
Eco55.657
BB030
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches62116
Innings102114
Not outs030
Runs224425153
Balls Faced464756225
Avg22.423.6110.92
SR48.2756.2168
Fours264112
Fifties110
Sixies003
Highest955043
Hundreds000

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