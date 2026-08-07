Ngariyanbam Johnson Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Ngariyanbam Johnson Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|21
|16
|Innings
|5
|8
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|34.2
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|35
|194
|14
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|64.66
|0
|SR
|0
|68.66
|0
|Eco
|5
|5.65
|7
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|21
|16
|Innings
|10
|21
|14
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|224
|425
|153
|Balls Faced
|464
|756
|225
|Avg
|22.4
|23.61
|10.92
|SR
|48.27
|56.21
|68
|Fours
|26
|41
|12
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|95
|50
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0