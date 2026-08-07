Alexander Graeme Cremer
all rounder
|Full name:
|Alexander Graeme Cremer
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|96
|29
|88
|163
|78
|Innings
|27
|95
|28
|147
|160
|76
|Overs
|702.2
|780.0
|95.0
|3191.2
|1339.3
|274.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|71
|28
|1
|539
|61
|2
|Runs
|2604
|3597
|660
|10276
|5900
|1780
|Wickets
|57
|120
|35
|365
|226
|83
|Avg
|45.68
|29.97
|18.85
|28.15
|26.1
|21.44
|SR
|73.92
|39
|16.28
|52.46
|35.56
|19.84
|Eco
|3.7
|4.61
|6.94
|3.21
|4.4
|6.48
|BB
|9
|6
|3
|12
|6
|4
|4w
|6
|4
|0
|24
|7
|1
|5w
|1
|3
|0
|19
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|96
|29
|88
|163
|78
|Innings
|38
|71
|19
|150
|126
|49
|Not outs
|5
|20
|6
|27
|39
|15
|Runs
|540
|744
|68
|2887
|1782
|416
|Balls Faced
|1657
|1196
|102
|0
|2533
|430
|Avg
|16.36
|14.58
|5.23
|23.47
|20.48
|12.23
|SR
|32.58
|62.2
|66.66
|0
|70.35
|96.74
|Fours
|47
|48
|2
|0
|124
|23
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|0
|0
|18
|5
|Highest
|102
|58
|17
|171
|63
|36
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0