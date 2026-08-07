Alexander Graeme Cremer

Alexander Graeme Cremer

all rounder

Full name:Alexander Graeme Cremer
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Zimbabwe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1996298816378
Innings27952814716076
Overs702.2780.095.03191.21339.3274.3
Balls------
Maidens71281539612
Runs260435976601027659001780
Wickets571203536522683
Avg45.6829.9718.8528.1526.121.44
SR73.923916.2852.4635.5619.84
Eco3.74.616.943.214.46.48
BB9631264
4w6402471
5w1301940
10w000400

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1996298816378
Innings38711915012649
Not outs5206273915
Runs5407446828871782416
Balls Faced1657119610202533430
Avg16.3614.585.2323.4720.4812.23
SR32.5862.266.66070.3596.74
Fours47482012423
Fifties0101040
Sixies2500185
Highest10258171716336
Hundreds100300

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