Alwyn Williams
bowler
|Full name:
|Alwyn Williams
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|5
|Innings
|12
|0
|Overs
|106.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|0
|Runs
|330
|0
|Wickets
|5
|0
|Avg
|66
|0
|SR
|127.4
|0
|Eco
|3.1
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|5
|Innings
|15
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|202
|79
|Balls Faced
|587
|129
|Avg
|13.46
|15.8
|SR
|34.41
|61.24
|Fours
|26
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|5
|Highest
|51
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0