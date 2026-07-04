Alwyn Williams

Alwyn Williams

bowler

Full name:Alwyn Williams

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches105
Innings120
Overs106.10
Balls--
Maidens190
Runs3300
Wickets50
Avg660
SR127.40
Eco3.10
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches105
Innings155
Not outs00
Runs20279
Balls Faced587129
Avg13.4615.8
SR34.4161.24
Fours264
Fifties10
Sixies25
Highest5145
Hundreds00

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