Andre McIntosh McCarthy
batsman
|Full name:
|Andre McIntosh McCarthy
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|30
|80
|28
|Innings
|1
|1
|15
|35
|3
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|90.3
|215.2
|4.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|18
|10
|0
|Runs
|10
|12
|270
|933
|42
|Wickets
|0
|0
|9
|36
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|30
|25.91
|27.8
|SR
|0
|0
|60.33
|35.88
|19.8
|Eco
|5
|6
|2.98
|4.33
|9.33
|BB
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|30
|80
|28
|Innings
|2
|1
|56
|77
|25
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Runs
|15
|5
|1068
|2533
|368
|Balls Faced
|41
|8
|0
|0
|319
|Avg
|7.5
|5
|19.07
|34.22
|16.72
|SR
|36.58
|62.5
|0
|0
|115.36
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|13
|2
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Highest
|12
|5
|121
|118
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0