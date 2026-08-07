Andre McIntosh McCarthy

Andre McIntosh McCarthy

batsman

Full name:Andre McIntosh McCarthy
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2025 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21308028
Innings1115353
Overs2.02.090.3215.24.3
Balls-----
Maidens0018100
Runs101227093342
Wickets009360
Avg003025.9127.8
SR0060.3335.8819.8
Eco562.984.339.33
BB00363
4w00010
5w00020
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21308028
Innings21567725
Not outs00033
Runs15510682533368
Balls Faced41800319
Avg7.5519.0734.2216.72
SR36.5862.500115.36
Fours100023
Fifties004132
Sixies000018
Highest12512111861
Hundreds00130

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