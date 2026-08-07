Duleep Trophy
North Zone vs West Zone
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
batsman
|Full name:
|Ankit Rajesh Kalsi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|46
|13
|Innings
|3
|0
|Overs
|15.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|52
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|52
|0
|SR
|90
|0
|Eco
|3.46
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|46
|13
|Innings
|67
|12
|Not outs
|7
|1
|Runs
|2821
|206
|Balls Faced
|5639
|386
|Avg
|47.01
|18.72
|SR
|50.02
|53.36
|Fours
|337
|12
|Fifties
|10
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|165
|40
|Hundreds
|10
|0
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES