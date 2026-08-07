Ankit Rajesh Kalsi

Ankit Rajesh Kalsi

batsman

Full name:Ankit Rajesh Kalsi
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

North Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4613
Innings30
Overs15.00
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs520
Wickets10
Avg520
SR900
Eco3.460
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches4613
Innings6712
Not outs71
Runs2821206
Balls Faced5639386
Avg47.0118.72
SR50.0253.36
Fours33712
Fifties100
Sixies11
Highest16540
Hundreds100

Ankit Rajesh Kalsi Schedule & Results

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