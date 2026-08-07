Ashley Mufandauya
batsman
|Full name:
|Ashley Mufandauya
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|0
|4
|Overs
|0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|102
|Wickets
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|34
|SR
|0
|36
|Eco
|0
|5.66
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|4
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|83
|Balls Faced
|84
|132
|Avg
|10.75
|16.6
|SR
|51.19
|62.87
|Fours
|6
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0