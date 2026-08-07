Ashley Mufandauya

Ashley Mufandauya

batsman

Full name:Ashley Mufandauya
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Rocks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches25
Innings04
Overs018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs0102
Wickets03
Avg034
SR036
Eco05.66
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches25
Innings45
Not outs00
Runs4383
Balls Faced84132
Avg10.7516.6
SR51.1962.87
Fours612
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1947
Hundreds00

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