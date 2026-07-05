Aubrey Ryan Swanepoel
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aubrey Ryan Swanepoel
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|129
|124
|91
|Innings
|175
|110
|70
|Overs
|2000.2
|781.5
|209.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|339
|31
|0
|Runs
|6438
|3611
|1524
|Wickets
|186
|111
|52
|Avg
|34.61
|32.53
|29.3
|SR
|64.52
|42.26
|24.11
|Eco
|3.21
|4.61
|7.29
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|4
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|129
|124
|91
|Innings
|205
|113
|70
|Not outs
|18
|13
|8
|Runs
|6507
|2601
|1198
|Balls Faced
|9020
|2934
|918
|Avg
|34.79
|26.01
|19.32
|SR
|72.13
|88.65
|130.5
|Fours
|968
|300
|115
|Fifties
|32
|11
|5
|Sixies
|57
|33
|35
|Highest
|168
|102
|89
|Hundreds
|13
|1
|0