Aubrey Ryan Swanepoel

Aubrey Ryan Swanepoel

all rounder

Full name:Aubrey Ryan Swanepoel
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12912491
Innings17511070
Overs2000.2781.5209.0
Balls---
Maidens339310
Runs643836111524
Wickets18611152
Avg34.6132.5329.3
SR64.5242.2624.11
Eco3.214.617.29
BB1143
4w440
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12912491
Innings20511370
Not outs18138
Runs650726011198
Balls Faced90202934918
Avg34.7926.0119.32
SR72.1388.65130.5
Fours968300115
Fifties32115
Sixies573335
Highest16810289
Hundreds1310

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