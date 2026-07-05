Patrick Botha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Patrick Botha
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|118
|99
|42
|Innings
|145
|83
|38
|Overs
|1386.4
|517.0
|118.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|236
|13
|0
|Runs
|4191
|2307
|761
|Wickets
|134
|65
|38
|Avg
|31.27
|35.49
|20.02
|SR
|62.08
|47.72
|18.73
|Eco
|3.02
|4.46
|6.41
|BB
|8
|3
|5
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|118
|99
|42
|Innings
|179
|93
|36
|Not outs
|28
|11
|2
|Runs
|6483
|2188
|572
|Balls Faced
|9755
|2451
|484
|Avg
|42.93
|26.68
|16.82
|SR
|66.45
|89.26
|118.18
|Fours
|883
|202
|48
|Fifties
|35
|13
|0
|Sixies
|59
|33
|14
|Highest
|191
|101
|49
|Hundreds
|16
|1
|0