Patrick Botha

Patrick Botha

all rounder

Full name:Patrick Botha
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1189942
Innings1458338
Overs1386.4517.0118.4
Balls---
Maidens236130
Runs41912307761
Wickets1346538
Avg31.2735.4920.02
SR62.0847.7218.73
Eco3.024.466.41
BB835
4w300
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1189942
Innings1799336
Not outs28112
Runs64832188572
Balls Faced97552451484
Avg42.9326.6816.82
SR66.4589.26118.18
Fours88320248
Fifties35130
Sixies593314
Highest19110149
Hundreds1610

Another Players

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Motlhoaring, Orapeleng

Baartman, Ottniel

Baartman, Ottniel