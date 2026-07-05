Ayan Khan

Ayan Khan

batsman

Full name:Ayan Khan
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches35173818
Innings33143515
Overs200.435.0214.437.0
Balls----
Maidens100100
Runs9602461025253
Wickets285306
Avg34.2849.234.1642.16
SR434242.9337
Eco4.787.024.776.83
BB4242
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches35173818
Innings31153415
Not outs2121
Runs10013061075306
Balls Faced13042631412263
Avg34.5121.8533.5921.85
SR76.76116.3576.13116.35
Fours84229022
Fifties5151
Sixies176206
Highest1055310553
Hundreds1010

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