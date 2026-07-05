Ayan Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Ayan Khan
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|17
|38
|18
|Innings
|33
|14
|35
|15
|Overs
|200.4
|35.0
|214.4
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Runs
|960
|246
|1025
|253
|Wickets
|28
|5
|30
|6
|Avg
|34.28
|49.2
|34.16
|42.16
|SR
|43
|42
|42.93
|37
|Eco
|4.78
|7.02
|4.77
|6.83
|BB
|4
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|17
|38
|18
|Innings
|31
|15
|34
|15
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|1001
|306
|1075
|306
|Balls Faced
|1304
|263
|1412
|263
|Avg
|34.51
|21.85
|33.59
|21.85
|SR
|76.76
|116.35
|76.13
|116.35
|Fours
|84
|22
|90
|22
|Fifties
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Sixies
|17
|6
|20
|6
|Highest
|105
|53
|105
|53
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0